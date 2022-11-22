Egypt hails el-Sisi and Erdogan’s handshake as new start in relations | News Abdel Fattah el-Sissi





The two leaders confirmed the depth of historical ties between the two countries during their brief meeting, the Egyptian presidency said.

The Egyptian presidency hailed what it calls a new start in relations with Turkey, a day after the Egyptian leader shook hands with his Turkish counterpart for the first time. Presidents Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the depth of historical ties between the two countries during their brief meeting in Doha, spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement on Monday, signaling that Egypt is ready bridge their nine-year gap. The Turkish presidency released a photo on Sunday of Erdogan and el-Sisi sharing an enthusiastic handshake in front of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha, with whom Cairo also recently restored its relations. relationships. The leaders met on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On Sunday, Erdogan described his meeting with el-Sissi as the first step in forging a new path in relations. We said a process can begin, Erdogan said. A step has been taken here to start such a process, and we have had talks. I hope we want to take the process that started with our ministers to a good point later, hopefully towards the high-level meetings. The unity of the Turkish nation and the Egyptian people in the past is very important for Turkey, Erdogan said, adding: Why not yet? Why not start over? We gave a signal. Relations between Cairo and Ankara turned frosty in 2013 after the ousting of President Mohamed Morsi and the banning of his Muslim Brotherhood party. Turkey has for years served as a haven for Egyptian opposition activists, further stoking tensions between the two regional powers. Last year, Turkey and Egypt held their first diplomatic talks in eight years. Also last year, Erdogans’ government demanded that popular Egyptian talk show hosts living in exile moderate their criticism of the Egyptian leader in an apparent attempt to appease Cairo. Turkish security forces briefly detained an exiled Egyptian dissident this month, according to human rights groups, as Egyptian authorities cracked down on activists during calls for protests at the COP27 climate summit. But long-running disagreements over the countries’ opposing roles in war-torn Libya have so far hampered efforts to achieve a full rapprochement. While diplomatic relations between Cairo and Ankara have often been thorny, economic ties have continued unabated. Trading volume nearly tripled from 2007 to 2020, according to the Carnegie Middle East Center.

