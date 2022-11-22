New era of Egypt-Turkey relations after the handshake: Cairo





Cairo announces the start of new relations with Ankara following the handshake of the leaders of the countries of Qatar while attending the World Cup.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Qatar during the opening ceremony of the World Cup (Reuters) A day after the handshake between the Egyptian and Turkish presidents in Qatar, the Egyptian presidency on Monday announced the “start” of new and improved diplomatic relations between the countries. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sissi met in Qatar for the first time on Sunday, a photo of the Turkish presidency showed. Read more: Qatar and Egypt sign MoUs The photo of the handshake has gone viral on social media, catching many observers off guard after the severe tensions the two countries have witnessed in previous years. Erdogan and el-Sissi have clashed since the ousting of President Mohammad Morsi by the military in 2013. After the so-called “Arab Spring” of 2011 in several Middle Eastern countries, Istanbul became a haven for Islamist opposition activists, especially Egyptians linked to Morsi’s Muslim Brotherhood. Read more: Turkey arrests MB-affiliated Egyptian opposition journalist Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi and his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed the “depth of historical ties between the two countries”. Turkey and Egypt have started talks to restore relations in 2021. Despite the relative improvement in relations between the two countries after meetings held at the level of deputy foreign ministers, progress has been slow and the two countries have not agreed to exchange ambassadors. Despite deteriorating ties, the Carnegie Middle East Center earlier reported that trade between the countries had almost tripled in 13 years between 2007 and 2020. Read more: Erdogan: The relationship with Damascus will be reconsidered after the elections

