Erdogan threatens ground operation in Syria

ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday threatened to launch a ground operation in Syria, following cross-border airstrikes on Kurdish positions and deadly fire into Turkey.

“There is no doubt that this operation is limited to a single air operation,” Erdogan told reporters on a flight home from Qatar after watching the World Cup opener.

“We will make those who disturb us on our territory pay,” he added.

The Turkish leader has threatened a new military operation in northern Syria since May.

Overnight, Turkey hit dozens of targets in northern Syria as well as northern Iraq, a week after a bomb attack in Istanbul killed six and injured 81, that Ankara blamed on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Kurdish groups and authorities have denied responsibility for the November 13 attack, which has brought back bitter memories of a wave of attacks in Turkey between 2015 and 2017.

Rocket fire from Syrian territory killed at least two people, including a child, in the Turkish border town of Karkamis on Monday, senior officials said.

“The competent authorities, our defense ministry and our chief of staff will together decide on the level of force that should be used by our ground forces,” Erdogan said.

Funerals

Turkey’s raids, mainly targeting positions held by Kurdish forces in northern and northeastern Syria, have killed at least 37 people and injured 70 others, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. man (SOHR), a monitoring group based in Britain.

Ankara said targeted Kurdish bases were being used to launch “terrorist” attacks on Turkish soil.

On Monday, thousands of people gathered to bury 11 people who died in Al-Malikiyah, in Syria’s far northeast, including a journalist working for a Kurdish news agency, with the coffins draped in red Kurdish flags, white and green.

“We urge the world, everyone who cares about human rights and the major powers” ​​to pressure Turkey to stop its strikes which “target us with planes and drones,” Turkey was told. AFP a mourner named Shaaban, 58, at the funeral.

Washington expressed condolences for the loss of civilian lives in Syria and Turkey and called for de-escalation in Syria.

“We call for de-escalation in Syria to protect civilian life and support the common goal of defeating ISIS,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, referring to the fight against the Islamic State jihadist group.

“We continue to oppose any uncoordinated military action in Iraq that violates Iraq’s sovereignty,” he added.

In Berlin, the German Foreign Ministry also urged Turkey to “react proportionally and respect international law”, adding that “civilians must be protected at all times”.

Turkey’s latest military push could create problems for its complex relations with its Western allies – particularly the United States, which has relied primarily on Syrian Kurdish militia forces in its fight against IS jihadists .

The SOHR said Kurdish fighters and Syrian soldiers have borne the brunt of attacks in the areas of Raqa and Hassake in the northeast and Aleppo in the north.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), among those attacked, said Turkey launched new airstrikes on Monday.

The strikes also targeted PKK bases in the mountains of northern Iraq and Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) bases in Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

The PKK has been waging a bloody insurgency for decades and is designated a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies.

An exchange of artillery fire between Turkish forces backed by Syrian proxies and the SDF also broke out after Karkamis was hit, according to an AFP correspondent.

’70 planes and drones’

Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist group affiliated with the PKK.

Erdogan said “70 aircraft and drones” which “penetrated 140 kilometers (87 miles) into northern Iraq and 20 kilometers into northern Syria” carried out the weekend strikes.

Erdogan said he had “no discussions” with US President Joe Biden or Russian President Vladimir Putin “about the operation”.

Turkey has often accused Washington of supplying arms to Kurdish forces while Russia backs pro-Damascus militias in the region.

Between 2016 and 2019, Turkey launched three large-scale operations in northern Syria against Kurdish groups.

Dozens of protesters opposed to Turkish raids in Syria and Iraq were arrested Monday evening in Ankara and Istanbul, after gathering at the call of the pro-Kurdish HDP party, AFP journalists found .

