



Russia and the United States call for de-escalation in the face of Turkish cross-border raids on Kurdish positions in Syria and Iraq.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signaled a possible ground offensive in northern Syria and Iraq after Ankara forces launched cross-border airstrikes on what they said were locations used by groups Kurds whom they accuse of having bombed the center of Istanbul. Escalating tensions have sparked global concern, with Russia and the United States urging Ankara on Monday to exercise restraint. Speaking to reporters on a flight home from Qatar after attending the World Cup opener, Erdogan said Turkey’s ongoing military campaign in northern Syria and northern Syria iraq is not limited to a simple air operation. The relevant authorities, our Ministry of Defense and our Chief of Staff will together decide what level of force should be used by our ground forces, he said. We will make those who disturb us on our territory pay. Turkey’s operation dubbed Claw Sword was launched on Sunday, a week after a bomb attack on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue left six people dead and 81 injured. Ankara blamed the Kurdistan Workers’ Group (PKK) and affiliated Syrian Kurdish groups for the November 13 attack, although Kurdish fighters denied any involvement. The Turkish Defense Ministry said Claw Sword, which also included land firearms, killed 184 fighters and destroyed 89 targets, including shelters, bunkers, caves and tunnels. The official Anadolu news agency meanwhile reported rocket fire from Syrian territory, and two people were reportedly killed on Monday when projectiles hit the Turkish border district of Karkamis. The United States, which relied primarily on Kurdish militia forces to defeat the ISIL (ISIS) group in Syria, called for de-escalation. The United States expresses its sincere condolences for the loss of civilian life in Syria and Turkey, read a statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price. We call for de-escalation in Syria to protect civilian life and support the common goal of defeating ISIS. We continue to oppose any uncoordinated military action in Iraq that violates Iraq’s sovereignty, he said. Russia also called on Turkey to refrain from using excessive military force. Alexander Lavrentyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for Syria, told reporters that Turkey did not inform Moscow in advance of its raids on its neighbors. Speaking in the Kazakh capital, which is hosting a tripartite meeting between Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syria, Lavrentyev said he hoped to convince our Turkish colleagues to refrain from excessive use of force on Syrian territory. Russia had done everything possible for months to prevent any large-scale ground operations, he added. Erdogan has for months threatened another large-scale military operation against PKK-affiliated forces in northern Syria, but Russia, Iran and many Western countries have warned against such plans. Turkey has already carried out ground military operations in Syria focused on areas just across the border and captured large swathes of territory. The Turkish government believes that a so-called safe zone along the Syrian side of the border is necessary to allow the voluntary return of the Syrian refugees it hosts, as well as stop groups that Ankara considers affiliated with the PKK, such as the United States. -supported by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to attack Turkey.

