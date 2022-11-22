The day Queen Elizabeth II foiled a Boris Johnson plot





In a book, a journalist from the Financial Times tells how the Prime Minister at the time tried everything to save his place. It was without counting on the sovereign resistance.







From our London correspondent, Marc Roche



I subscribe 1 the 1st month





D’on the one hand, a British Prime Minister assailed from all sides, who refuses to resign despite the cascading departures of members of his government. On the other, a sovereign in her nineties who has always strived to stay above the political crowd, throughout her 70 years of reign. But in July 2022, Elizabeth II, although ill and weakened, began a plot hatched by Boris Johnson to stay in power. This is affirmed, with proof, by Sebastian Payne, head of the political service of the Financial Times, in his shocking book, The downfall of Boris Johnson(Palgrave Macmillan, November 2022, untranslated). Last asset On July 6, 2022, Boris Johnson is back to the wall. following a wall scandal involving one of his closest collaborators, ministers and secretaries of state resign en masse. Calls for renunciation are increasing within the majority. To stem the bleeding and stay at 10 Downing Street, the head of government pulls out his latest trump card: asking the Queen to dissolve the House of Commons and organize early elections. In his eyes, such a threat should bring the rebels of the ruling party back into line, which would be wiped out in an early election. READ ALSOJonathan Coe: Is my Boris really Boris Johnson? His leitmotif, repeated to upset, to remain at the head of the government, is his triumph at the polls in December 2019 which had given the Conservatives the largest majority since Thatcher. Warned, the queen let it be known that she would refuse to take Johnson’s call. She knows at her fingertips the three principles said by Tommy Lascelles, the private secretary of her father, George VI, who had defined the conditions of a royal refusal of early elections. In a letter to Timethe latter had indicated that the Head of State can refuse such a request from a Prime Minister under three conditions: the proper functioning of the current Lower House, the damage caused to the national economy or the absence of a Prime Minister of substitution. End of inadmissibility In the eyes of the monarch, the three conditions are met to refuse to speak Johnson. Indeed, the right has a huge majority in the House of Commons, the economy is in free fall due to galloping inflation and the Tories ready replace their leader abound. By thwarting Johnson’s plot, Elizabeth II pushed him to relinquish power. He was forced to announce his departure on July 7th. READ ALSOElizabeth II and the BBC, blood sour According to the author, the end of royal inadmissibility was the last constitutional act of the sovereign, who died on September 8 in Balmoral. Two days earlier, Her Majesty had received Liz Truss, who had won the Conservative leadership race, to ask her to form a government. On October 25, the ephemeral Prime Minister was replaced, in turn, by Rishi Sunak, dubbed by Charles III. Writer Michael Dobbs could draw inspiration from this saga to write a new version of the original series of Card castlewhich, in the early 1990s, dealt with a depraved British political world. The saga also ended on a happy ending.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lepoint.fr/monde/le-jour-ou-la-reine-elizabeth-ii-a-dejoue-un-complot-de-boris-johnson-21-11-2022-2498585_24.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos