Prime Minister Rozgar Mela 2022: Prime Minister Modi gives appointment letters to 71,000 recruits | India Business News







Prime Minister Modi addressed the new recruits via video conference.

The appointment letters given are for several positions such as teachers, lecturers, nurses, nurses, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers and other technical and paramedical positions are also filled.

This is in addition to the 75,000 letters of appointment that were given out by the government in October. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday handed out 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits as part of the ‘ Rozgar Mela ‘ initiative.Prime Minister Modi addressed the new recruits via video conference.The appointment letters given are for several positions such as teachers, lecturers, nurses, nurses, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers and other technical and paramedical positions are also filled.This is in addition to the 75,000 letters of appointment that were given out by the government in October. A significant number of positions are also filled by the Home Office in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The ‘Rozgar Mela’ is a step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s pledge to give job creation the highest priority.

The Prime Minister also launched Karmayogi Prarambh module which is an online orientation course for all new appointees to various departments.

The module includes a code of conduct for public servants, work ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them acclimate to the policies and transition smoothly into new roles .

Here are the main quotes from PM Modi’s address:

* Today’s ‘Rozgar Mela’ shows government working in mission mode to provide government jobs, prime minister says.

* Young people are our country’s greatest strength. Government gives highest priority to ensure their talent is utilized in nation building: PM Modi

* ‘Rozgar Mela’ is our effort to empower young people and make them the catalyst for national development: PM

* The newly launched “Karmayogi Bharat” technology platform offers several online courses. This will greatly help to improve your skills: PM

* Experts around the world are optimistic about India’s growth trajectory. Today, we excel in the export of services: PM Modi

* India is poised to become a global manufacturing hub: PM Modi look PM Modi distributes around 71,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela

