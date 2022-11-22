Politics
Modi told the world that India chooses renewables over coal, but politics play a part
Prhyme Minister Narendra Modi has an opportunity to elevate himself as a global statesman, which he so badly wants to be seen as. But that would have a price he must pay by refusing to succumb to the lure of easy votes.
The Prime Minister made several laudable promises during the recently concluded COP27 talks, one of which was that non-fossil fuel sources would catch up half of India’s energy mix by 2030. That would certainly be a great achievement. However, at home, government officials and ministers have undermined these promises.
The constraints of the Modi government
It is an undeniable fact that gas prices have nearly doubled over the past year. With India significantly dependent on imported gas for our gas-fired power plants, it’s a bad situation. In fact, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said so, adding that we will have to make environmentally unfriendly decisions to fix the problem.
At this point, if natural gas is going to be beyond our means, obviously you’re looking at going back to coal to some degree because you need the base level of electricity to produce and that can’t simply cannot be done by solar or wind power, the finance minister told the Brookings Institution in Washington during her trip to the United States in October.
Shes not an isolated voice in this. Anonymous government officials began testing the waters slipping comments to reporters that India has no choice but to increase its coal production as natural gas production stagnates and imported gas becomes too expensive.
These anonymous quotes are a great way for the government to gauge reaction to a particular plan before making an official announcement or decision. Keep an eye out for an increase in coal production by Coal India, the country’s largest coal producer.
Now this is where PM Modi has to rise to the occasion. It would be easy for India to keep energy inflation relatively low by using coal rather than other more expensive but cleaner sources. It is a politically attractive proposition. By continuing to import Russian oil and risking the ire of the West, India has already made it clear to the world that cheap energy is an essential part of its national policy.
Tough decisions make world leaders
But India has a responsibility to the world. If the Prime Minister wants to be seen as a true statesman, a world leader, he must make the toughest choices and keep the promises he made to the world, even if it doesn’t pay dividends politically at home .
The hardest choices would be to avoid coal and meet clean energy commitments. There are several ways to do this, all of which fall squarely within the realm of government policy. Take nuclear energy, for example. The very famous 123 agreement with the United States was ratified in 2008.
While it was a civilian nuclear deal, not a single nuclear power plant has been installed in India since then. In fact, the country’s nuclear power capacity has only increased by 2.6 GW since 2009, a dismal performance by any measure. In 2016, the Modi government and the United States jointly announced an agreement in which the two countries agreed to go ahead with the construction of six nuclear reactors in India. None of this materialized. If Modi wants a nuclear power plant, it will happen. It just depends on how badly he wants one.
Similarly, government policies are holding back other non-fossil sources of electricity. In December 2017, the government introduced a reverse auction process for the wind energy sector whereby bidders would bid on projects based on the rate at which they would sell electricity. The lower the rate, the stronger the offer.
This new policy proved so unpopular that capacity addition in the wind sector, which had averaged around 3.3 GW per year over the previous four years, fell to just 0.8 GW in 2018. -19. The following year, around 1.1 GW of capacity was added.
According to wind energy industry experts, the fact is that wind is too variable an energy source for reverse auctions to work. If companies fight over the price at which they can sell electricity, the risk is that many of their projects will become unviable if the price of wind energy production increases or production falls.
It’s an easy fix. The policy simply needs to include provisions that reduce the element of risk for wind power developers. According reports, the government is already working on it. But it should be done as soon as possible.
The other area the government needs to address is rooftop solar. PM Modi had set a target of 40 GW of rooftop solar capacity by 2022. We currently have around 7.5 GW. The main reason for this is that states subsidize the price of home electricity, so people don’t find it worth investing in rooftop solar systems. If you get cheap electricity, why would you invest a few hundred thousand dollars to make it even cheaper?
This is a more delicate problem. Cheap electricity tariffs are a favorite tool for garnering votes across parties. Encouraging states to increase their tariffs is going to be a difficult task, even if it is financially necessary.
Delivering on the pledges he made at Sharm el-Sheikh by increasing nuclear and renewable energy capacities would elevate Prime Minister Modi’s international standing, even if it means giving up a few extra votes that cheaper coal power could win him. It’s time to move from being a mass leader to being a global statesman.
Views are personal.
|
