Analysis: Why a crowded pitch is Donald Trump’s best move

At an event hosted by the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas last weekend, a cavalcade of GOP presidential hopefuls marched, drawn by one of the first cattle calls of 2024 as they sought to create a buzz for potential national deals.

There were Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, to name a few. Republican luminaries who spoke to the group.

But it was a candidate who wasn’t there in person Donald Trump, the only one to officially declare a presidential race, addressed the group via video which seems to be the beneficiary of so many Republicans actively seeking to run in 2024.

The best way to understand what I mean is to think of the Republican field as a math problem.

There are 100% of the votes to go around in a Republican primary. Trump has a rough estimate at this early stage of 30-35%, thanks to his enduring popularity with the GOP base. In this scenario, it would remain around 65% to 70% for all other candidates.

In a head-to-head race, say Trump versus DeSantis, that would be very good news for the non-Trump candidate.

The problem arises when many candidates are vying for the non-Trump mantle. When you split that 65% to 70% among, say, seven other candidates, it’s very likely that Trump’s 30% to 35% is enough for him to win the first caucuses and primaries.

And, if the past is prologue, what would likely happen is that all non-Trump candidates would call on other non-Trump candidates to drop out of the race, insisting that they are the only ones with real chance to beat the former president.

In the 2016 GOP primary, that went on for a while as Trump continued to rack up both delegates and momentum. By the time there was only one alternative, which was Cruz in this race, it was too late to stop the Trump train.

If the real goal of unnamed Republicans Trump is to prevent him from becoming the party’s nominee in 2024, the best way to do that would be to work together as, now, to determine who would be the strongest potential adversary and s unite behind him or her.

But this is politics, where egos are big and everyone has a plan that they say ends with them in the White House. Which makes this notion seem like an absolute fantasy.

The point: The bigger the prospective Republican field, the better for Donald Trump. Period.

