Politics
Xi Jinping may have contracted Corona while traveling abroad
bangkok Hong Kong Prime Minister John Lee’s first overseas trip since taking office ends with a Covid infection. The senior politician in China’s special administrative region tested positive for the corona virus on Monday after returning from Thailand.
Lee attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Community (APEC) summit in Bangkok in the Southeast Asian country. A government spokesman said he had a slight fever and was now in self-isolation as required.
The positive test after the summit weekend makes a number of other heads of state and government potential contacts, including Chinese head of state Xi Jinping. Xi and Lee have met several times in Bangkok, including at a gala dinner last Thursday. Photos from the event show the two facemaskless politicians close together, surrounded by a group of escorts who wore facemasks with the Chinese national flag.
From a Chinese perspective, Xi’s contact with Hong Kong’s top politician, who has now tested positive, underscores the risks of resuming international contact. The country is still isolated.
However, the strict entry restrictions have recently been relaxed somewhat. After arrival, travelers will have to spend five days instead of seven in quarantine at a central hotel. In addition, instead of mass testing, there will be more targeted testing measures in the future, the authorities announced a week and a half ago.
Xi refrained from corona protective measures
During his trip to Southeast Asia, where he also attended the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of the Apec summit in Bangkok, Xi Jinping evidently often refrained from taking precautions against the coronavirus. He regularly appeared in public without a mask and shook hands with other heads of state and government.
>> Read also: Violent corona outbreaks in China, fear of new lockdowns grows
Just two months ago, during his state visit to Kazakhstan, Xi was much more reserved in this regard. Observers took the further loosening as an indication of a change in China’s leadership view on the pandemic.
In Bangkok, however, Xi’s appearance caused astonishment: Images from a photoshoot with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha gave the impression that the host of Apec wanted to shake hands with the Chinese president, which he seemed to ignore.
The scene was widely commented on social networks. A Thai government spokesman later explained the rejection of China’s corona measures. There was no explanation as to why Xi shook hands with other heads of government and later Prayut.
A significant case of Covid had previously emerged on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen tested positive for the corona virus shortly after arriving at the conference venue. However, his local contacts were limited: he missed a dinner with other heads of state and government because he arrived late in Indonesia. After testing positive, Hun Sen and his delegation left immediately, so a scheduled meeting with Xi Jinping was canceled.
Hun Sen previously hosted the ASEAN summit in his home country and the East Asia summit, which was also attended by US President Joe Biden and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. The Cambodian prime minister has canceled his originally scheduled trip to the Apec summit due to illness.
Chinese President Xi has not made a public appearance since returning from Thailand, where the APEC summit ended on Saturday. A meeting with Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel, who is expected as a state guest, is scheduled for Thursday. In view of Xi’s contact with Hong Kong Prime Minister Lee, who has now tested positive, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced: The Chinese delegation has taken appropriate precautions in accordance with Covid prevention rules.
|
