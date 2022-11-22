US Department of Justice Seeks to Cancel Special Lead Examination of Trump Documents | donald trump





The U.S. Justice Department is set to ask a court on Tuesday to quash the special main examination examining documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and make the documents available to the criminal investigation surrounding the former president.

The hearing is particularly important for Trump: If he loses, it could mark the end of the special master process he relied on to delay and better understand the investigation surrounding his potential mishandling of national security information.

In a 40-page brief filed ahead of an afternoon expedited hearing in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, the department argued that Trump should never have been able to get an independent arbitrator because The federal judge who granted the request misapplied a four-part legal test in rendering his judgment.

The department also argued that the 11th Circuit should end the injunction preventing federal investigators from reviewing the documents in the special main examination, as Trump appeared to drop his claims that some of the documents are subject to privilege protections.

Absent any likelihood of success on the merits of the claim, there is no basis for an injunction, the department wrote in its brief, as it asked the appeals court to overturn the entire decision Special from Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannons. master command.

The question is the original rationale for the special master. Cannon determined that Trump had failed Richey’s first test if he suffered a complete disregard for his constitutional rights when the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, but granted Trump’s request as she believed that he had passed additional tests.

The department, echoing the 11th Circuit’s reasoning in an earlier appeal, said Trump’s failure to meet that callous disregard standard alone should have resulted in the denial of the request, although the team of the former presidents has challenged this interpretation.

But even if Cannon correctly applied Richey, the department argued that she was wrong to block him from accessing the documents under review.

The injunction was issued on the basis that if Trump was able to show that any part of the documents were protected by executive or attorney-client privilege, then they could not be part of the cache of evidence obtained by investigators. federal authorities in the event of prosecution.

Yet during the special master process, the department noted, Trump’s attorneys claimed the documents were not so much privileged, but personal. If that were true, the problem for Trump is that they would then have been legally seized during the FBI’s search.

Trump requested the appointment of a special master to review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, including 103 bearing classified marks shortly after the August 8 search, because, according to his lawyers at the time, some of the documents could be subject to privilege protections.

The request was granted by Cannon, who gave exceptional deference to Trump because of his status as a former president in deciding he met the four-part Richey test, and temporarily barred the department from using the seized documents. in his criminal investigation.

But the department appealed part of Cannons’ order to the 11th Circuit, which sided with the government and ordered that the 103 documents marked classified be excluded from the special main review and returned to the authorities. investigators, criticizing Cannon for granting the review in the first place.

This prompted Trump to unsuccessfully appeal to the Supreme Court while the department later appealed the entire Special Master Order, incorporating the 11th Circuit rulings and its scathing rebuke of Cannon as having abused its power. discretion in court cases.

This court has already granted the government’s motion to suspend the unprecedented order as it relates to documents bearing classification marks, the department wrote in an October filing. The court should now set aside the order in its entirety for several unrelated reasons.

