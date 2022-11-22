Can a Republican rival defeat Donald Trump?





Just two weeks after the midterm elections, the last thing many Americans want to think about, I suspect, is the 2024 presidential election. (Full disclosure: I’m in that category.) But there has no relief. After Donald Trump announced his candidacy last week, several other GOP candidates flew to Las Vegas last weekend for the Jewish Republican Coalition’s annual conference at the Venetian Resort. Among those in attendance: Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, Tim Scott and Chris Sununu. Trump spoke at the conference via video link.

Before going into what has been said, let’s back up a bit. After suffering a third deadly election result in a row (2018, 2020 and 2022), the Republican Party faces a dilemma that political scientists call a collective action problem. For the first time since Trump took office, it’s at least conceivable that the Party could go beyond a politician the New York Posts described, John Podhoretz, following the mid-election mandate, as perhaps the most profound electoral repellent in modern American history. . But, since Trump still has very many supporters in the GOP base, the only way for non-MAGA Republicans to relegate him to history is if they unite against him, perhaps subordinating their interests and individual ambitions. As the event in Las Vegas demonstrated, that’s a tricky proposition, especially with Trump already in the works.

In theory, the 2024 primaries could serve as a time when the Party lines up behind someone other than Trump. But the 2016 primary had the opposite effect: a scrambled field of more than a dozen candidates helped Trump get everyone through. Will this happen again? Very probably. One of the keys to Trump’s victory in 2016 was that many states used a winner-take-all system, or something roughly equivalent, that allowed Trump to rack up delegates in early states with a plurality of voices. In South Carolina, he received the fifty delegates while he only obtained 32.5% of the vote. Marco Rubio, who drew 22.5%, got no delegates.

In theory, anti-Trump Republicans could change the primary voting system to thwart the former president. If they really wanted to be smart, they could adopt preferential voting, in which the second preferences of voters who support losing candidates are redistributed until one candidate reaches 50%. Used in recent New York City mayoral elections, the ranked ballot tends to disadvantage extremist candidates, like Trump, who don’t get many second preferences. But, with Trump loyalists still leading the GOP at the state and national levels, the reality is that voting reform won’t happen until 2024, and likely not for a long time. That leaves the onus on non-MAGA Republicans, and even some MAGA Republicans who are fed up with Trump, to unite behind a single candidate.

At this point, the obvious candidate is DeSantis, who began his speech in Las Vegas by hailing a veritable Republican landslide in Florida that resulted in his re-election as governor, the addition of four new Republicans to the House of United States representatives and a Republican supermajority in the Florida legislature. Some primary polls conducted since midterms have shown DeSantis slightly ahead of Trump. Other polls put him in second place, but well ahead of other potential candidates.

Although he’s already built up a sizable campaign war chest, DeSantis wonders if he’ll actually make the 2024 race. From his speech in Las Vegas, it’s clear that if he does run, he’ll do campaign over Florida’s status as a fast-growing, low-tax state and its continued culture wars. Referring to his record at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, DeSantis said: We chose freedom over faucism, and we’re better off for doing so. He also bragged about calling out the state National Guard during protests over the killing of George Floyd; banning the teaching of critical race theory in Florida public schools; and confronting the Walt Disney Company for its support of efforts to repeal its controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, which critics have dubbed a Dont Say Gay Bill. What we showed in Florida is . . . you can fight woke lite and you can win, he said.

The standing ovation DeSantis received showed his anti-revival, fire and brimstone culture war rhetoric appeals to Republican activists and donors alike. Yet this remains a much narrower platform than the populist message Trump delivered during the 2016 primary campaign, when he attacked corrupt Wall Street bankers, CEOs, lobbyists and politicians as well as liberal cultural elites. To be sure, Trump supplemented that message by branding Mexican immigrants as criminals, drug dealers, rapists, etc., and making further calls for racial code at his white working-class base. But economic populism has been key to its success. So far, the buttoned-up DeSantis doesn’t look like the candidate to take that approach for 2024.

If the forty-four-year-old Floridian shows up, he’ll also have to get rid of the Venetian’s other prominent visitors, none of whom seem keen on handing him the nomination. Refusing to exclude himself as a candidate, Cruz said: There will be plenty of time to discuss [the] Presidential 2024. Christie urged the public to choose a leader who would make the GOP the party of us instead of the party of me. Haley said: Between us, I’m just getting started.

Just like Trump, it seems. In his address to the conference, he said it was imperative for Republicans to take back the White House. With victory, we will end Joe Bidens’ inflation nightmare, he promised, launch an all-out campaign to get manufacturing out of China and back into America, where it belongs. . . secure our southern border and stop illegal immigration once and for all. It was the usual empty rhetoric, of course; but he was looking to the future, and the first two statements touched on big pocket themes. Struggling as he is, King Lear of Mar-a-Lago has no intention of giving up his post as leader of the Republican Party. Someone, working with others, will have to snatch it from him.

