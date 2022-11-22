‘India stands with Indonesia’: Prime Minister Modi’s grief after earthquake that killed more than 160 people | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday India stood with the people of Indonesia after a devastating earthquake that killed more than 160 people and injured hundreds more.

“Saddened by the loss of life and property damage caused by the earthquake in Indonesia. Heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. Wish speedy recovery to the injured. India stands with Indonesia at this hour of mourning.”

163 people died after an earthquake shook Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday. In videos shared on social media, entire buildings could be seen shaking.

According to an Associated Press report, more than 300 people were seriously injured and at least 600 others suffered minor injuries.

It is not yet known how many are still missing. Rescuers continue to search for bodies and survivors among the rubble of buildings.

Excavators, trucks and other heavy equipment sent overnight reached the hardest hit city of Cianjur, located south of Jakarta.

Initial rescue efforts were hampered by several factors, including damaged roads and bridges, power outages, and a lack of equipment to move the rubble.

Tuesday saw an improvement in the availability of electricity and telephone services.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo – who this month led his country as it hosted the G20 summit in 2022 – said his government would offer financial compensation.

Widodo visited the epicenter – the town of Cianjur in West Java – and ordered teams to prioritize rescuing people trapped under the rubble and urgently accessing areas blocked by landslides. .