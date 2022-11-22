Imran Khan says he wants good relations between Pakistan and India but… | world news





Ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday he wanted good relations between Pakistan and India but said there was ‘no chance’ of that happening as long as the nationalist BJP remains in power .

In an interview with Britain’s ‘The Telegraph’ newspaper on Monday, Khan, 70, shed light on the economic benefits that could be achieved if the two neighbors establish trade with each other.

“The benefits would be enormous,” Khan said, but then argued that the Kashmir issue was the main obstacle.

“I think it’s possible, but the BJP government is so intransigent that they have a nationalist stance on the issues,” he said.

“It’s frustrating because you don’t stand a chance (for a resolution) while they’re stirring up those nationalist feelings. And, once that genie of nationalism is out of the bottle, it’s very hard to put it back together. “, said the newspaper. said the former prime minister.

“All we know is that they should have a roadmap for the solution of Kashmir (problem),” he added.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with Islamabad in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.

Khan said Pakistan had to cool its relations with India when Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked in 2019.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been strained over the issue of Kashmir and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Bilateral relations plunged after India repealed Article 370 of the Constitution, revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two union territories on August 5, 2019.

Following India’s decision, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations with New Delhi and expelled the Indian envoy. Trade relations between Pakistan and India have been largely frozen since then.

Khan, who is leading a long march to Islamabad to push for his demands for a snap election, said he would seek to establish good relations with all of Pakistan’s neighbors including Afghanistan, Iran, China and the United States if elected as prime minister again.

“We really need a relationship with both countries. What I don’t want is another cold war situation when we are in blocs like in the last cold war we were allied with the United States,” he said.

“The whole of Central Asia, Afghanistan, has slipped out of our orbit,” Khan said, adding that his main concern for Pakistan was how to lift 120 million people out of poverty.

“The best way to do that is if we can have a relationship with everyone, trade with everyone, so that we can help our people,” he added.

