Former Donald Trump aide speculates Ivanka and Jared Kushner were ‘FBI informants’ for Mar-a-Lago documents





The absence of Ivanka Trump on the electoral campaign is difficult for Donald Trump, who would have tried to change his favorite daughter’s mind. However, there is a former Trump administration adviser who believes the reasons for her and husband Jared Kushner’s political exit go far beyond wanting to focus on their young family.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s attorney from 2006 to 2018, alleged the couple was in an alliance with the FBI and was likely the one who gave them information about the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. I believe Jared and Ivanka were potentially the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago docs and whatnot, Cohen said on MSNBC’s The Katie Phang Show. And it would be very interesting to have, say, the son-in-law, the daughter who are FBI informants, DOJ informants acting as senior members of a campaign or an administration if he was successful in reintegrating.

Someone had to know the location of the top-secret documents, and it was Cohen who noted to Insider in August right after the raid that it was definitely a member of his inner circle. He’s been adamant from the start that he wouldn’t be surprised to find out it’s Jared or one of his children. It would be easy to point fingers at Ivanka and Kushner, who not only took a huge step back from Donald Trump’s political ambitions, but also spent little personal time with him in Florida over the past two years.

With Donald Jr. and Eric playing prominent roles in their father’s third presidential campaign, and Tiffany never really showing interest in the family business, it’s easy to look away from Ivanka and Kushner in this situation. Cohen isn’t backing down from his accusations, which could make Donald Trump a bit paranoid about who is leaking secrets from his Mar-a-Lago hideout.

