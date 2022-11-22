Who will Trump choose as vice president? A cheat sheet





You won’t get much suspense from a third Donald Trump presidential campaign. The American people know who this guy is, in sometimes excruciating detail; they know what he represents politically; they know what kind of campaign he’s running; and they know he’s going to say shocking things, even though they don’t know what.

One of the few outstanding questions is who Trump might choose as his running mate, and when. Vice presidential picks don’t usually have much electoral impact, but the pick will be indicative of what the former president thinks it might take to beat newly emboldened Republican rivals and Joe Biden or another Democrat. . It could also have major long-term consequences: Given Trump’s advanced age and his annoying habit of being impeached, his vice president could be called upon to take over if Trump returns to the White House.

Lily; Is Trump still a viable candidate? Yes and no.

Trump has a few paths ahead of him. He could try to balance the ticket and ease his difficulties with female voters by choosing a woman. He could also do a similar electoral calculation and select a person of color, which would be a helpful rebuttal whenever someone points out their record of racism. He could try to unite the party and neutralize the rivals by choosing a more established candidate, an echo of his choice of Mike Pence in 2016. Perhaps he would try to excite the base and fortify his own forces by choosing a celebrity or a conservative media figure. Or perhaps, annoyed by the independence of some members of his first administration, he chose a trusted adviser who, as the saying goes, would let Trump be Trump.

Trump has his needs, and ambitious Republican politicians have theirs. There will be no shortage of wannabes, though Pence’s current book tour should provide a cautionary tale of how serving under Trump can demean you, nearly get you killed, and then coldly dumped. Here is an overview of the possible approaches and the politicians who correspond to them. This list will be updated from time to time based on current events.

The Women of MAGAWWhy?

It’s unfair to say that Trump has a woman problem, he has several. It’s about a man whose 2016 campaign was nearly sunk by a recording in which he bragged about sexually assaulting women. He won 44% of the women’s vote in 2020, an improvement from 2016 but a margin that makes victory difficult. Women contributed to the strong Democratic performance in 2018, and the backlash from the demise of Roe’s signature against Wadea has hurt Republicans badly in 2022. Further, the zeitgeist of American politics, even in the GOP, evolves towards more diversified banknotes.

Who ? Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgian MP who is among the craziest and most high-profile MAGA acolytes; she says she discussed with him the prospect of being Trump’s running mate. Having her as vice president could also destroy any appetite to impeach and impeach Trump. Elise Stefanik, a member of the Republican leadership in the House who has more political bona fide but less profile. Right after the 2022 election, as some GOP figures dithered, she quickly endorsed Trump for 2024. Kari Lake, who is said to be one of Trump’s favorite protgs and brings the media acumen that Trump enjoys to his career on the television. She was widely acclaimed as a candidate, but surprisingly lost the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race. Does she at least have some free time? Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina who served as Trump’s first ambassador to the United Nations, broke with him after Jan. 6 but has since tried to mend the fences. Trump has a tendency to hold grudges, but he has shown a willingness to ignore past sins when it helps and an offender is rampant enough. Ronna Romney McDaniel, who as Trump’s hand-picked president has been a staunch supporter. But her home state of Michigan turned hard blue in 2022 and she never ran for office. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Governor-elect of Arkansas and former White House press secretary. Ivanka Trump, because Trump adores her daughter, even though she says she’s done with politics. Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic Representative from Hawaii and presidential candidate who drifted to MAGA, recently left the Democratic Party and is now a Fox News contributor. Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota and former Trump favorite, but Trump aides would think she’s not ready for the job, a hell of a statement considering the source. Marsha Blackburn, senator from Tennessee and avid culture warrior. Kim Reynolds, the crucial Iowaa state governor at the start of the nomination battle. ColorWhy preservatives?

The Republican Party has long struggled with a disadvantage among voters of color. Trump, despite his frequent bigoted statements, has actually improved party standing with certain groups, particularly Latino voters and black men. Nominating a person of color could soften Democratic attacks and play a game in shrinking Democratic margins among minorities.

Who? Tim Scott, the South Carolina senator who has spoken out about police targeting of black men and has remained a Trump supporter, albeit circumspect. Herschel Walker, the former football player and longtime friend of Trump who is currently running for the Senate in Georgia. Trump has been willing to put muscle behind Walker, and a win would cement that. A defeat would tarnish Walker, but Trump could still be intrigued. Jeanette Nuez, the lieutenant governor of Florida, whose selection could be a bit of luck for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who currently appears to be Trump’s most formidable rival, as does Byron Donalds, another Floridian who is a black congressman for a second term. Mark Robinson, the ambitious Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina and an outspoken black conservative. Nikki Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants. Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu member of Congress. Kanye West, a friend and political ally of the Trumps, whose selection would produce much of the attention both men need. West’s anti-Semitic remarks are a liability, but who is Trump to criticize? Establishment Insiders Why?

One of the most serious threats to a Trump revival is the fractured Republican Party. The conservative establishment has long gritted its teeth and followed suit, but many of its members see the poor results in 2022 as an indication that it is time to move on. This dilemma is familiar to Trump, who resolved it by picking Pence in 2016, and he could try something similar again though he’s safe to predict Pence himself won’t be on the ticket.

Who? Rick Scott, the Florida senator who chaired Republican Senate efforts in 2022 and served as Trump’s proxy in a tug of war with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Mike Pompeo, who served as CIA director and Trump’s secretary of state. He cautiously distanced himself from Trump, but never broke up with him. Ted Cruz, the senator from Texas, because he has shown a willingness to subordinate himself to Trump and is still ambitious. Marco Rubio, the Florida senator, for the same reasons. Josh Hawley, the Missouri senator, who is as ambitious as the other two and has sought to intellectualize the MAGA movement. Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina senator, who is unparalleled in getting closer to Trump and has become a trusted (but not always listened to) adviser and confidant to Trump, though he keeps one foot in the Former Republican Party. Celebrities and Media Personalities Why?

Trump cares deeply about how people look and sound on TV, and he cares deeply about disrupting his base. For two cycles, he worked with the conservative media establishment and skillfully wielded it to his advantage. Foxs Sean Hannity even gained a reputation in the Trump White House as a shadow chief of staff. But why stop there? Trump could cement the alliance by recruiting a running mate from the group.

Who? Tucker Carlson, the powerful MAGA-aligned host of Fox News, though Carlson is probably too loose cannon to have his own opinions or break with Trump and some say he has his own presidential ambitions. Dan Bongino, the wildly popular conservative radio host and spiritual successor to Trump’s friend Rush Limbaugh. Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy and tireless Stop the Steal activist. He would lose many votes to Trump, but it would be a sight to behold. Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, convicted of lying to the FBI, later pardoned by Trump, and also a Stop the Steal conspirator. Tommy Tuberville, a senator from Alabama but a football coach by profession, joined Trump on the stump for recent campaign rallies, with explosive results. Tulsi Gabbard, again. Kanye West, again. Trusted ConfidantsWhy?

Trump isn’t interested in a junior partner or co-chair; he wants someone to support him in all situations. Pence did until he didn’t, very consistently, on January 6, 2021. Picking a proven loyalist with no serious political ambitions could give Trump a sense of security and support and ease any paranoia. that he would have about a running mate trying to pass him. One adviser called this model to Politico a consigliere.

Mark Meadows, a former congressman from North Carolina and Trump’s last chief of staff, though his ties to the Jan. 6 fiasco may make it too complicated to bother. Stephen Miller, Trump House ideologue, politics buff and speechwriter, but also not someone with much personal charisma or voter appeal. Ric Grenell, former Ambassador to Germany and Acting Director of National Intelligence. A man so belligerent and loyal that he once sent me a furious email after I pointed out that his former boss John Bolton had a big mustache, he has since become close to Trump. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, again. Donald Trump Jr., who has been groomed for the family political crown, especially if Ivanka doesn’t want to be part of a return to power.

