Will deal with Imran Khan after appointment of army chief: Minister Pak

Islamabad:

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has warned opposition leader and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying the coalition government will deal with him after the process of appointing the new leader is completed. army.

“The process will end in two or three days. The excitement will end, after which we will deal with Imran Khan,” the Pakistani defense minister was quoted by The Express Tribune as saying.

He made the remarks to the National Assembly of Pakistan, hinting at the official announcement of the key appointment within the next three days.

It comes after the nomination process for the new army chief began on Monday as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif penned a letter to the country’s defense ministry for a summary of potential candidates.

Earlier in a tweet, Khawaja Asif said the process had started and would be completed soon after all constitutional requirements were met.

“The nomination process for the highest positions in the Pakistan Army has started today, God willing, soon the nominations will be completed as per the constitutional requirements,” he tweeted.

In particular, the mandate of the outgoing Chief of Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, will end on November 29. However, the new Pakistani army chief will likely be appointed before November 27, according to the Dawn report.

Earlier, Pakistani Defense Minister Asif said that the process of nominating the new army chief will start on Monday and the appointment will take place soon. He added that the government “cannot ignore the importance of the military in the system”.

Earlier on November 18, former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and head of Imran Khan’s PTI said he was a firm believer in the promotion process in the military.

He further said that all three-star generals are “equal and fully qualified” to be the Army Chief of Staff.

