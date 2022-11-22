Resistance Twitter is becoming Stay Twitter





Over the weekend, Elon Musk welcomed Donald Trump on Twitter. Or rather, he tried to get him back after lifting a 22-month suspension. Trump, who was banned for encouraging insurgents on the US Capitol and violating a content policy against inciting violence, has yet to tweet anything. Musk wishes he did, and so started posting memes you know you want, one using an image from the adult cartoon Family Guy (which Donald Trump Jr. thought was funny! but Musk l ‘deleted for some reason) and another no-joke depicting a monk (Donald Trump) praying to his Heavenly Father not to lead him into temptation, while closing his eyes and trying to ignore a young woman kneeling on a bed with her skirt up (Twitter).

No one knows if Trump will resume using his Twitter account. He’s said in the past that he doesn’t care about Twitter anymore and wouldn’t even come back if asked. But he may find it hard to resist the high of blasting his thoughts and vendettas to 87 million followers (and counting). On his own social media platform, Truth Social, he has just 4.6 million followers. However, he has contractual obligations to post there, as well as significant financial incentives.

Trying to predict what Trump will do is probably pointless. However, the mere threat that he could return to Twitter is already causing an emotional reaction from some of the sites’ most dedicated users. Following Musks’ announcement that Trumps account would be reinstated, Mary Trump, the former president’s niece and a popular figure among online liberals who published a tell-all book about her uncle in 2020, posted the single word Stay , which has so far been liked nearly 40,000 times. The tweet has become a rallying point for participants in the liberal #Resistance subculture of Twitter. One of the best answers is an offer of inspiration for this important community, in the form of a famous Dylan Thomas quote: Don’t take it easy on this good night. Rage, rage against the death of light. Historian and commentator Ruth Ben-Ghiat, who has nearly 185,000 followers, reposted Mary Trump’s tweet and added: It’s more important than ever to stay on Twitter now. It’s an information war, and DT is a skilled and tenacious warrior. Voluntarily withdrawing from the battlefield helps the law win this war. Pretty high stakes!

It’s probably good news for Musk that people are acting like Trump is back on the site, even though he isn’t actually posting. Trump has played a major role, during his campaign and his tenure as President, in making Twitter the center of political discourse for nations. Musk bought Twitter because it’s political territory he now controls, Joan Donovan, research director at Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, told me in an email. Letting Trump back is a business decision, and if it leads to increased user activity, good user activity is user activity, and an outraged frenzy is also user activity. the user. Faced with an advertising blackout and a mass exodus of employees and users, Twitter’s viability as political territory depends on these zealous factional meme wars, Donovan said.

It’s an abomination that Trump is back on Twitter.

But your leaving won’t solve anything.

We need to stay here and keep our voices strong.

Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 20, 2022

Prior to this development, many liberal, often anonymous Twitter accounts whose leanings are made apparent by the political memes they incorporate into their bios or avatars, vowed they would leave the platform to protest the ownership of Musk and against the disparity between his values ​​and those of Musk. Now they have pivoted. STAY on Twitter! Suck it up, an anti-Trump account has been posted. And if you feel like you just can’t, keep your Twitter account anyway, but don’t use it. Don’t give them a metric they’ll use to brag about winning. Another argued that democracy needs you to stay on Twitter.

As the past year and a half has shown, liberals don’t actually demand that Trump be on Twitter in order to define themselves as the countervailing force holding a rabid MAGA subculture at bay. Even without him, they had a lot to do. They came up with hashtags to own his followers and added laser beams to Joe Bidens eyes for reasons that were never fully clear. They did so from a place of presumed safety and victory until this month. Now, these posters are back to wartime, much like the ones that originally brought them together six years ago when Trump was elected.

The villain is back and Twitter is providing an illusion of equality in which liberal #Resisters believe they are empowered to counter his rhetoric, told me Vincent Russell, an assistant professor at Western Carolina University who wrote about #Resistance Twitter. But he found that less of a concern than the possibility of Trump’s tweets ending up in the feeds of mainstream news outlets. Since being banned from Twitter, Trump has continued to post outlandish and offensive updates on his Truth social media site, Russell pointed out. The mainstream media, for the most part, ignored it, to the great benefit of our political discourse.

Will this situation tweet? What will he tweet? is a useful snapshot of Twitter in its most Twitter-like form. It’s a fairly small platform that’s garnering attention as it’s used by journalists and politicians, many of whom struggle to distinguish the conversation from people’s priorities in the offline world. Paradoxically, however, because powerful people are invested in Twitter, the site demands special attention. If Trump were to return, people should be watching, and that would be especially true if he was once again a strong candidate for president and once again tweeting antagonistic, sometimes dangerous nonsequences. For the Stay and Fight faction, constrained by the bizarre logic of a social media platform, simply staying online might seem like a small step towards saving democracy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2022/11/musk-restores-trump-twitter-liberal-resistance/672208/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos