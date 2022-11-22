Politics
Modi hai to mumkin hai: arid Kutch swears by Narmada
The approximately 150 families in Mod Kuba, a remote village by the Arabian Sea in Kutch district, prefer to retire early on most days, which usually start at dawn for them.
But July 7 this year was no ordinary day for the people of Mod Kuba, which marks the end of the 357 km long Kutch Branch Canal (KBC) of the Sardar Sarovar Project (SSP) on the Narmada River, which was among the centerpieces of the BJP’s campaign narrative in poll-linked Gujarat.
Glistening under a half moon, as water began to flow into the Narmada Canal around midnight, villagers rejoiced, giving loud cheers and setting off firecrackers.
“We wanted to celebrate the moment that we have been waiting for for months and years,” says Kiritbhai Bhanushali, 68, who has put his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi above his loyalty to the BJP since the days of Jan Sangh.
But their joy was short-lived, with a section of the canal near the village developing a breach within 24 hours. “In July, water was released as part of a test to assess the structural safety of the canal, which was delayed due to land acquisition issues. Later the breaches were identified and repaired,” said a senior Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) official.
On August 28, Prime Minister Modi officially inaugurated the KBC, which is a branch of the main Narmada Canal (NMC), which originates in Kevadia. However, the water supply has again stopped in the canal due to another breach, villagers say.
“There was an accident in which some young people drowned in the canal recently, forcing us to stop the flow of water. Moreover, Rabi’s sowing season has just started. The water will be released in phases based on the assessment of aggregate demand from a number of areas at once,” the SSNNL official said.
For the ruling BJP, however, in the Mod Kuba belts and adjacent areas, which fall under the Mandvi Assembly constituency that will vote on December 1, these setbacks seem to have been overshadowed by the popular appeal enjoyed by the Prime Minister.
“If Narendrabhai delivered the dam (Sardar Sarovar) and the canal, he will ensure that we also have regular water. It’s only a matter of time,” says a local electrician, Arvind Bhai Khatri, accusing Congress of delaying the completion of the project.
The narrative takes root at a time when the BJP began targeting Congress over the presence of social activist and leader Narmada Bachao Andolan Medha Patkar who led a movement against the SSP on grounds of mass displacement and ecological destruction in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra recently.
Bagged by the BJP in the last three state polls, Mandvi is among the six Kutch District Assembly constituencies, which has a population density of just 46 according to the 2011 population census. other parts of the state, Mandvi is also witnessing a triangular contest this time due to the entry of the AAP.
And just like in Mandvi, the commissioning of the canal dominates the chatter of polls across Kutch. At the Bhachau taluka, through which the canal enters Kutch, many residents say they are determined, “more than ever”, to vote for the BJP thanks to the KBC.
“Bhachau was among the first neighborhoods in Kutch to benefit from KBC. We started getting drinking water from the Narmada during the chief ministry of Keshubhai (Patel) himself. Irrigation water through the canal started flowing five years ago. It has become a boon for a mostly arid region like Kutch,” says Indrajit Singh Jadeja, a farmer.
The 20 bighas of land cultivated by Jadeja, however, are not yet covered by the canal command area. “Wo bhi ho jayega (this will also happen),” he added, predicting a BJP sweep in Gandhidham constituency, under which Bhachau falls. Congress won neighboring Rapar and Abdasa seats in 2017.
Back in Mod Kuba, Bhanushali laments that the region does not provide opportunities for young people like his own two sons, forcing them to migrate to metropolises like Mumbai. “And in the face of rising input costs, growing cotton and groundnuts is hardly sustainable,” he says.
Many parts of Kutch still depend on boreholes, the digging of which costs up to Rs 400 per foot. And the depth of the boreholes ranges from 350 feet to 700 feet depending on groundwater availability.
“Unseasonable rains have recently damaged crops for which we were promised aid, which remains on paper,” Bhanushali said, adding one more item to his list of grievances against the ruling BJP.
But these questions, he stresses, will not influence his voting choices. After all, India’s stature is “only growing” on the world stage under Modi’s leadership. “G20 dekha nahi aapne? Main Indonesia? India is the leader now.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/pm-modi-narmada-water-poll-arid-kutch-canal-breaches-8280952/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Modi hai to mumkin hai: arid Kutch swears by Narmada
- West Hollywood kicks off the holiday season with the 32nd annual toy and food drive
- J.Crew’s Black Friday Sitewide Sale Has Finally Started and It’s Glorious
- Resistance Twitter is becoming Stay Twitter
- China: US stock market: Dow and Nasdaq slide amid rising tougher COVID restrictions in China
- The Indonesia earthquake killed at least 162 and injured hundreds
- Gone with the Wind child actor was 90 – The Hollywood Reporter
- Djokovic overcomes drama to headline tennis in 2022 | Tennis news
- Will deal with Imran Khan after appointment of army chief: Minister Pak
- This British Newcomer Brings Grub Pub Classics and Live Fiddle Music to Hollywood
- Florence Pugh is so toned all over in see-through dress pics
- How Kevin Feige scolded the Spider-Man actor for messing up No Way Home