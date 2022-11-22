Modi hai to mumkin hai: arid Kutch swears by Narmada

The approximately 150 families in Mod Kuba, a remote village by the Arabian Sea in Kutch district, prefer to retire early on most days, which usually start at dawn for them.

But July 7 this year was no ordinary day for the people of Mod Kuba, which marks the end of the 357 km long Kutch Branch Canal (KBC) of the Sardar Sarovar Project (SSP) on the Narmada River, which was among the centerpieces of the BJP’s campaign narrative in poll-linked Gujarat.

Glistening under a half moon, as water began to flow into the Narmada Canal around midnight, villagers rejoiced, giving loud cheers and setting off firecrackers.

“We wanted to celebrate the moment that we have been waiting for for months and years,” says Kiritbhai Bhanushali, 68, who has put his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi above his loyalty to the BJP since the days of Jan Sangh.

But their joy was short-lived, with a section of the canal near the village developing a breach within 24 hours. “In July, water was released as part of a test to assess the structural safety of the canal, which was delayed due to land acquisition issues. Later the breaches were identified and repaired,” said a senior Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) official.

On August 28, Prime Minister Modi officially inaugurated the KBC, which is a branch of the main Narmada Canal (NMC), which originates in Kevadia. However, the water supply has again stopped in the canal due to another breach, villagers say.

“There was an accident in which some young people drowned in the canal recently, forcing us to stop the flow of water. Moreover, Rabi’s sowing season has just started. The water will be released in phases based on the assessment of aggregate demand from a number of areas at once,” the SSNNL official said.

For the ruling BJP, however, in the Mod Kuba belts and adjacent areas, which fall under the Mandvi Assembly constituency that will vote on December 1, these setbacks seem to have been overshadowed by the popular appeal enjoyed by the Prime Minister.

“If Narendrabhai delivered the dam (Sardar Sarovar) and the canal, he will ensure that we also have regular water. It’s only a matter of time,” says a local electrician, Arvind Bhai Khatri, accusing Congress of delaying the completion of the project.

The narrative takes root at a time when the BJP began targeting Congress over the presence of social activist and leader Narmada Bachao Andolan Medha Patkar who led a movement against the SSP on grounds of mass displacement and ecological destruction in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra recently.

Bagged by the BJP in the last three state polls, Mandvi is among the six Kutch District Assembly constituencies, which has a population density of just 46 according to the 2011 population census. other parts of the state, Mandvi is also witnessing a triangular contest this time due to the entry of the AAP.

And just like in Mandvi, the commissioning of the canal dominates the chatter of polls across Kutch. At the Bhachau taluka, through which the canal enters Kutch, many residents say they are determined, “more than ever”, to vote for the BJP thanks to the KBC.

“Bhachau was among the first neighborhoods in Kutch to benefit from KBC. We started getting drinking water from the Narmada during the chief ministry of Keshubhai (Patel) himself. Irrigation water through the canal started flowing five years ago. It has become a boon for a mostly arid region like Kutch,” says Indrajit Singh Jadeja, a farmer.

The 20 bighas of land cultivated by Jadeja, however, are not yet covered by the canal command area. “Wo bhi ho jayega (this will also happen),” he added, predicting a BJP sweep in Gandhidham constituency, under which Bhachau falls. Congress won neighboring Rapar and Abdasa seats in 2017.

Back in Mod Kuba, Bhanushali laments that the region does not provide opportunities for young people like his own two sons, forcing them to migrate to metropolises like Mumbai. “And in the face of rising input costs, growing cotton and groundnuts is hardly sustainable,” he says.

Many parts of Kutch still depend on boreholes, the digging of which costs up to Rs 400 per foot. And the depth of the boreholes ranges from 350 feet to 700 feet depending on groundwater availability.

“Unseasonable rains have recently damaged crops for which we were promised aid, which remains on paper,” Bhanushali said, adding one more item to his list of grievances against the ruling BJP.

But these questions, he stresses, will not influence his voting choices. After all, India’s stature is “only growing” on the world stage under Modi’s leadership. “G20 dekha nahi aapne? Main Indonesia? India is the leader now.