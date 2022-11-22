Imran Khan blames nationalism for broken Pakistan-India relations





In 2019, the BJP, which adheres to a Hindu nationalist ideology, controversially abandoned the self-governing status its half of Jammu and Kashmir had enjoyed since independence, then the only Muslim-majority Indian state, placing it under central control.

More than 70 years ago, the United Nations Security Council called on India and Pakistan to hold plebiscites in their respective parts of Jammu and Kashmir to give residents a choice of which country to join. Islamabad says Delhi ignored its demands to hold a poll.

All we know is that they should have a roadmap for the Kashmir solution. The people of Pakistan cannot accept that the Kashmiris, who were given the right to choose their destiny by the international community through a plebiscite, saw India crush this resolution, Khan said.

Then when they took away the state status [of Indian-administered Kashmir] we had no choice but to calm our relationship with India.

Lifting 120 million people out of poverty

Pakistan will go to the polls next fall for its upcoming general elections. Mr Khan, who survived an assassination attempt on November 4, was ousted from power in April after a vote of no confidence but is widely tipped to return as prime minister.

If elected, he said he would seek to establish good relations with all his neighbours, including the Taliban in Afghanistan and Iran’s supreme leader, as well as walk a geopolitical tightrope by maintaining good relations with China and the United States.

China has called Pakistan an all-time partner and has invested heavily in the country despite Pakistan historically being an ally of the United States, but relations have soured in recent years.

We really need a relationship with both countries. What I don’t want is another Cold War situation when we are in blocs, like in the last Cold War we were allied with the United States, Mr. Khan said.

All of Central Asia, Afghanistan, has slipped out of our orbit. My main concern for Pakistan is how to lift 120 million people out of poverty and the best way to do that is if we can have a relationship with everyone, trade with everyone, so that we can help our population.

