Erdogan threatens ground operation in Syria – Reuters





TURKIYE-backed Syrian fighters wield a mortar in Jarabulus, near the border with Turkey, in Syria’s rebel-held northern Aleppo province on Monday.AFP ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday threatened to launch a ground operation in Syria after cross-border airstrikes on Kurdish positions and deadly fire on Turkey. There is no doubt that this operation is limited to a single air operation, Erdogan told reporters on a flight back from Qatar after attending the World Cup opener. The Turkish leader has threatened a new military operation in northern Syria since May. Overnight, Turkey hit dozens of targets in northern Syria as well as northern Iraq, a week after a bombing in Istanbul killed six and Ankara attributed to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Kurdish groups and authorities have denied any responsibility for the November 13 attack, which also injured 81 people and brought back bitter memories of a wave of attacks in Turkey between 2015 and 2017. Rocket fire from Syrian territory killed at least three people, including a child, in the Turkish border town of Karkamis on Monday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. Soylu promised a firm response. The competent authorities, our Defense Ministry and our Chief of Staff will together decide on the level of force that should be used by our ground forces, Erdogan said. We have already warned that we will make those who violate our territory pay. Funerals Turkey’s raids, mainly targeting positions held by Kurdish forces in northern and northeastern Syria, have killed at least 35 people and injured 70 others, according to the UK-based monitoring group , the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). Ankara said targeted Kurdish bases were being used to launch terrorist attacks on Turkish soil. On Monday, thousands of people gathered to bury 11 people who died in Al-Malikiyah, in Syria’s far northeast, including a journalist working for a Kurdish news agency, with the coffins draped in red Kurdish flags, white and green. We urge the world, everyone who cares about human rights and major powers to pressure Turkey to stop its strikes targeting us with planes and drones, a mourner named Shaaban, 58, at the funeral. In Berlin, the German Foreign Ministry urged Turkey to respond proportionately and respect international law, adding that civilians must be protected at all times. The SOHR said Kurdish fighters and Syrian soldiers have borne the brunt of attacks in the regions of Raka and Hassake in the northeast and Aleppo in the north. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), among those attacked, said Turkey launched new airstrikes on Monday. The strikes also targeted PKK bases in the mountains of northern Iraq and Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) bases in Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said. The PKK has been waging a bloody insurgency for decades and is designated a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies. 70 planes and drones Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist group affiliated with the PKK. Erdogan said 70 planes and drones that penetrated 140 kilometers into northern Iraq and 20 kilometers into northern Syria carried out the weekend strikes. An SDF spokesman said Turkish planes launched new strikes near Kobani on Monday. The SOHR confirmed the strikes. The SDF said a position of regime forces had been hit. On Monday, there was an exchange of artillery between Turkish forces backed by Syrian proxies and the SDF, according to a correspondent. Posted in Dawn, November 22, 2022

