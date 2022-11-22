‘Double standards’: Congress condemns PM Modi’s video with girl praising BJP





Congress slammed a video of Prime Minister Modi and a girl reciting a poem about the BJP campaign in Gujarat.

New Delhi ,

BJP Gujarat shared a video of a girl praising the BJP government. (Screenshot)

By India Today Web Desk: Congressman Manickam Tagore has condemned a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an underage girl, in which the latter recites a poem praising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The incident was revealed after the official BJP Twitter account shared the video. Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has denounced the BJP over the “young girl campaigning” for the party in the presence of Prime Minister Modi. NCPCR (National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights) take notice of children marching with Rahul Gandhi today, you saw the photo of the Prime Minister with a child campaigning, will the NCPCR take any knowledge ? ! Kumar said. * More from IndiaToday.in’s Election 2022 coverage: Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022 | Full coverage Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), addressing several public rallies across the state. On Monday, Prime Minister Modi held mass public meetings in Surendranagar, Bharuch and Navsari. Virudhunagar Congressman Manickam Tagore of Tamil Nadu criticized the video and even asked if the NCPCR would intervene. The congressional lawmaker saw the video as part of the BJP’s alleged modest tactics in the poll-linked state. “Is using Child for a political campaign allowed?” said the congressman. BJP SHARES VIDEO OF PM MODI & GIRL CHILD On the other hand, BJP’s Gujarat unit shared a clip of the underage girl with the Prime Minister. Tweeting an excerpt from his poem, the BJP shared, “The development of Gujarati’s mind. ‘BJP will save us, BJP will come back.’ Meanwhile, in visuals seen by India Today, it can be seen that Prime Minister Modi met the girl on a personal basis and not before a mass gathering. He invited her over and asked her to recite his piece. They could be seen sharing laughs as she finished her recitation and PM Modi applauded her poem. PM MODI ASK SECURITY MAN TO TAKE A GIRL’S PORTRAIT On November 19, in a similar incident, Prime Minister Modi was captured while ordering his security personnel to obtain a portrait from the hands of a girl who was standing at the rally. In the Vapi of Gujarat, the Prime Minister asked one of his guards to take the portrait from him. “During the roadshow, he spotted me and asked his security guard to take my portrait. I felt honored,” the girl told ANI news agency. Vapi, Gujarat | Prime Minister Modi spotted a 13-year-old girl wearing a self-portrait of the prime minister during his road show and asked his security staff to take the portrait from her. pic.twitter.com/YwEzS6wB2a

ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022 (WITH THE CONTRIBUTION OF POULOMI SAHA) Posted on: November 21, 2022

