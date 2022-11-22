Toshakhana’s trial against Imran begins today





ISLAMABAD:

The Islamabad District Court has initiated criminal charges against the President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, after receiving Toshakhana’s dismissal on Monday, transmitted by the Election Commission of Pakistan ( PCE).

The ECP had sent the referral to the Islamabad District and Sessions Judge under Sections 137, 170 and 167 of the Election Act. Now, Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal will lead the hearing from Tuesday (today), for which notices had been issued.

While sending the citation to the district court, the District Election Commissioner (DEC) said in the complaint that the court should try Imran Khan for corrupt practices and submitting false asset details. The DEC also asked the court to accept the complaint and punish Imran Khan under Articles 167 and 173.

The referral had been forwarded to the district court after the ECP ordered criminal action against the PTI leader in its consensus verdict in the Toshakana referral last month. If the corrupt practices are proven, Imran Khan could be sentenced to three years in prison and a fine.

In its verdict, a bench of four members of the ECP also disqualified the former prime minister and ruled that the leader of the PTI was no longer a member of the National Assembly. He further stated that Imran submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices under Section 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

In the verdict, ECP also said that Khan had made “false statements and incorrect statements, therefore he also committed the offense of corrupt practices set out in Sections 167 and 173 of the Elections Act – an offense punishable under article 174 of the electoral law.

Last week, the PTI, in a plea before the Lahore High Court (LHC), challenged the law under which Imran was disqualified. PTI lawyers have urged the court to form a larger seat due to “the importance of the case”. LHC Judge Sajid Mehmood Sethi sent the case to the Chief Judge to build a larger bench.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Nasar Ahmed raised an objection to the maintainability of the petition. However, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Azhar Siddique, implored the court to consider the importance of the case and refer the case to a larger tribunal, which the AAG did not disapprove of.

Counsel for the claimant further argued that it remained to be considered whether or not the ECP could disqualify an MP, noting that the election watchdog was neither a court nor did it have judicial powers to issue a verdict on the matter.

Lawyer Siddique also argued that the ECP exceeded its jurisdiction by disqualifying Imran because only an electoral court had the power to disqualify an MP. ECP’s lawyer requested a period of 15 days to file the reply.

The petitioners had asked the court that section 137(4) of the Elections Act 2017 be declared ultra vires the Constitution, with the further assertion that the authorities concerned, in particular the ECP, be prevented from undertaking any action or proceeding in this matter as ECP. was not a court.

The petition also stated that Section 63(1)(p) states that an individual is, “for the time being, disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or any provincial assembly under any law now in force”.

However, according to the petition, this provision did not apply to Imran Khan’s case because the articles mentioned in the ECP verdict do not mention “disqualification”. “Whereas Article 63(1) (p) of the Constitution authorizes the penalties mentioned in any law currently in force,” he added.

The petition further argued that failure to share details of Toshakhana’s gifts and sales proceeds did not result in disqualification. This could only happen when the suit was brought within 120 days of filing under Sections 63(2) and (3) of the Constitution.

“The ECP deliberately erred in law and completely misunderstood its own law,” he alleged, adding that the election watchdog “adopted an incorrect interpretation and went beyond of his mandate and the mandate of the law, thus violating the Constitution”. ”.

