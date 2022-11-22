What the return of Trump’s Twitter account means for TRUTH Social





Elon Musk officially reinstated former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account over the weekend, a move that could have major implications for the future of Trump’s own social platform, TRUTH Social.

Musk announced the decision on Twitter after taking a poll on the platform on Saturday, in which 52% of the more than 15 million Twitter users who responded voted in favor of returning Trump. “People have spoken,” Musk wrote. “Trump will be reinstated.”

Trump’s account has been restored to Twitter with 86.4 million followers. However, as of Monday morning, the former president had yet to tweet anything new. Trump sent his last tweet on January 8, 2021 before being permanently banned from the platform due to “risk of incitement to violence” following the deadly January 6, 2021 uprising at the United States Capitol.

Trump has previously said he would not return to Twitter if Musk overturns his ban in favor of remaining on TRUTH Social, the alternative right-wing platform he created last year under his media company’s umbrella. , Trump Media & Technology Group, for “Resist the Tyranny of Big Tech.

But now there’s a notable new factor at play. Musk’s decision comes shortly after Trump officially announced he’s running for president again, which could make it difficult to resist using Twitter. , a platform commonly used by candidates and other politicians from all walks of life and around the world. Trump’s 4.59 million followers on TRUTH Social is only a fraction of the size of the 80+ million+ audience he has on Twitter.

“Twitter gives him a megaphone that he otherwise wouldn’t have,” Jonathan Nagler, co-director of NYU’s Center for Social Media and Politics, told TIME earlier this year. “And he showed that social media is a very, very important way for him to communicate with the public.”

As Trump seeks to solidify his base after some Republicans blamed him for a string of midterm losses for their party, TRUTH Social is at a crossroads. More than $1.3 billion in funding for the platform hinges on the completion of a planned merger between Trump Media and blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp, which is currently slated for completion by December 8. . The deal is the subject of investigations by federal prosecutors and securities. regulators who could force Digital World to liquidate in early December, which would put an end to the merger.

If Trump revives his presence on Twitter, experts say the future of TRUTH Social could be all but decided.

The Precarious State of Social TRUTH

TRUTH Social has served as the primary megaphone for its followers since being banned from Twitter. Since announcing his 2024 White House bid on Nov. 15, Trump has bombarded his supporters on TRUTH Social with dozens of “Truths” and “ReTruths” to energize his presidential race. Even after Musk, who previously suggested he would allow Trump back on Twitter, completed his takeover of the platform last month, Trump reiterated his support for TRUTH Social in a post on the site in which he claimed he had “become kind of a freak”.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it remained exclusive to TRUTH Social, given that its presence is the platform’s only benefit,” says Julian Klymochko, CEO of investment firm Accelerate Financial Technologies.

However, some reports indicate that Trump is unhappy with his lot on TRUTH Social. According to the Washington Post, Trump told his allies he couldn’t quit TRUTH Social because it was his backing and he didn’t want a platform tied to his brand to collapse.

Read more: TRUTH Social’s biggest problem is Trump

“Trump has a decision to make: does he go back to using Twitter, or does he exclusively use Trump Media sites to get his message across? says Jay Ritter, professor of finance at the University of Florida. “Trump Media would be worth more if he used it exclusively, but he’s likely to reach a wider audience with Twitter.”

Trump’s Twitter reintegration comes just ahead of a pivotal vote by Digital World shareholders on Nov. 22 that, if successful, would allow the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) to extend its term of office by a year. merger with Trump Media and keep the deal alive. .

The vote was originally scheduled for September 6, but has been postponed several times since then, reportedly because the company failed to secure the necessary 65% ​​shareholder approval it needs to vote in favor. of the extension. The Digital World deal is a particularly unusual SPAC deal because it attracted many retail or individual investors, Ritter says.

“Because so many shares are held by people who aren’t paying attention to what’s going on, SPAC is having a hard time convincing enough shareholders to vote,” he says. “It’s not that there’s a bloc of shareholders who oppose the merger, it’s just that not voting is voting no.”

Digital World’s retail investor problem is one of two “big elephants in the room” for the merger, Ritter says. “Regulators haven’t given the green light to a merger, even though shareholders approve,” he says.

In a December 2021 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Digital World disclosed that SEC regulators were investigating whether Digital World management and Trump Media entered into negotiations before Digital World is not made public in September 2021, which would have violated securities. laws. SPAC also revealed that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to each of its board members regarding the planned merger.

Neither TRUTH Social nor Digital World responded to TIME’s request for comment.

What could happen next

A successful shareholder vote on Tuesday — or at a later date if postponed again — would allow Digital World to push back the merger deadline by a full year. But Digital World also has another extension option. The SPAC sponsor injected $2.9 million into the deal in September to delay the merger deadline by three months beyond its original September 8 expiry date, and may choose to do so again to extend another three months after Dec. 8 pending a favorable vote. .

Without another contribution from the sponsor, the failure of the vote could result in the liquidation of Digital World and the return of the money raised during its initial public offer to shareholders. This would effectively kill the deal and mean that Trump Media, and by extension TRUTH Social, would not receive the planned funding.

Read more: The walls are closing in on Trump’s social truth

“It’s possible that SPAC will invest a little more money and push for another vote in the future,” Ritter said. “But there is definitely a decent chance of liquidation.”

At this point, Trump Media should find alternative funding to keep TRUTH Social going. The New York Times reported earlier this month that the company has raised about $37 million of its own money, mostly from Republican political donors, but is burning about $1.7 million in cash each month.

“A collapse of the SPAC merger doesn’t necessarily mean the end of Trump Media,” Ritter said. “As long as there are people who think it’s probably a successful business, presumably alternative funding can step in to scale it up and make it profitable.”

What Trump chooses to do with his newly reinstated Twitter account will likely have a substantial impact on the future of TRUTH Social, observers say. At the same time, the Trump name is the “core value” behind Trump Media, Ritter says. If Trump were to make a big comeback on Twitter in the middle of his presidential run, it could dilute that value and jeopardize the company’s future prospects.

“I don’t see the appeal of TRUTH Social if Trump also provides the same content to Twitter,” Klymochko says.

More must-reads from TIME

Write to Megan McCluskey at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6234846/trump-twitter-return-truth-social/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos