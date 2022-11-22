Confusing revelations about Justin Trudeau’s confrontation with China

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a bad situation worse with his latest explanation of the Chinese government’s alleged interference in our elections.

For the past two weeks, his government has been dealing with the fallout from a Global News report that Beijing has targeted this country with an “extensive campaign of foreign interference” – including funneling money, possibly through intermediaries, to a “network” of at least 11 candidates in the 2019 federal election.

According to the report, CSIS briefed the government on all of this in January in a “series of briefing notes and memos” given to the prime minister and several other ministers. The intelligence agency reportedly added that Beijing’s campaign also involved planting “agents” in MPs’ offices and punishing politicians it considers hostile to China’s interests.

If true, it would be an outrageous assault by a foreign power on our democracy. And from the outset, the day Global’s Sam Cooper report was released, the Prime Minister seemed to confirm its substance.

Asked about this, Trudeau explained how “state actors” including China, continue to “play aggressive games with our institutions, with our democracies”. In other words, if he had the opportunity to deny it, or even say it was news to him, he gave Canadians every reason to believe that Global was basically right.

And then last week, the prime minister got into his very public feud with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the same issue. He sought out Xi at the G20 meeting in Bali and his office let everyone know he had “raised serious concerns about interference activities in Canada.” Global tweeted from the conference that a “high-level government source” had been more specific, saying he “raised the issue of Chinese interference in the Canadian election.”

It all led to the now-famous public rebuke of Trudeau by Xi, who pulled him aside and berated him in front of a TV camera for telling the media about their discussion. On the question of the storm in the teapot of who came out of it better during this meeting, I agree with Trudeau. It seems to me that he resisted Xi’s attempt at lecturing well.

But that was still irrelevant, given the substance of the global report. This has led to a host of legitimate questions – including which candidates were able to benefit from the Chinese campaign, which ones were elected and why the government did not act on this information it received there. at least 10 months ago. Tory MPs sprayed ministers with such questions, only to get non-answers and obfuscation in return.

Now comes the final twist. On Sunday, the prime minister said he had never been informed that any candidates might have received funding from Beijing. He said he only learned of this from the media (presumably the world report).

Eh? Are we then forced to conclude that Trudeau sought out the President of China and briefed him on Beijing’s interference in Canadian politics without being briefed by our own intelligence experts? Did he really do it based on a media report?

And what exactly did he say to Xi? Did he “raise concerns” about interference in general, or more specifically about interference in elections? It’s not clear. According to The Canadian Press, Trudeau “would not confirm” to reporters exactly what he told Xi.

It seems quite extraordinary to me that the prime minister would take on a formidable figure like the president of China without having all the possible information at his fingertips, or that his staff would put him in that position. But that’s what he says he did.

And how do we reconcile his statement that he was not briefed on CSIS information with the report that a series of memos and briefings were given to the cabinet? Didn’t the PMO think it was serious enough to worry the boss?

Trudeau said he asked officials to provide all relevant information to a parliamentary committee to investigate foreign influence. It’s something. But why the hell can’t his government understand his story from the start, especially on such an important issue?

