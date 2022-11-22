South Carolina Supreme Court appeals Mark Meadows





Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 29, 2020.

Erin Scott | Reuters

The South Carolina Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to block a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding his testimony in an investigation into possible criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election.

The Supreme Court action came days after Meadows’ attorney asked him to take the case, and nearly a month after a South Carolina judge ordered Meadows to comply with the Fulton County, Georgia grand jury subpoena.

As of now, Meadows is scheduled to testify in an Atlanta courthouse before that panel on Nov. 30. But that might not happen given the South Carolina Supreme Court action.

The grand jury is investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to convince Georgia election officials to reverse his 2020 loss in the state to President Joe Biden.

Meadows, a former congressman from North Carolina, listened on January 2, 2021 to a call between Trump and Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which Trump pressured Raffensperger to “find enough votes” to rescind Biden’s victory. The call came four days before the start of a joint session of Congress to certify Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

Georgia authorities had to ask a South Carolina judge to compel Meadows to comply with the subpoena because he lives in South Carolina, not Georgia.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, which presents evidence to the grand jury, had no immediate comment on the Supreme Court’s action.

Meadows attorney James Bannister, who did not return a request for comment, argued in his Supreme Court application that the subpoena should be blocked because it violated his client’s constitutional right to privacy. . Bannister also argued that the subpoena “wrongly considers Mr. Meadows to be a material witness to the Fulton County investigation.”

Meadows is also protected from having to travel out of state to testify under South Carolina law, Bannister wrote.

The attorney also argued that the special purpose grand jury cannot be considered a “true” grand jury under state law because it does not issue indictments or not conduct proceedings in secret.

