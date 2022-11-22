Reformer or demagogue? – OpEd – Eurasia Review





The road to hell is paved with good intentions, this old proverb sums up the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan with his populist politics and his demagoguery. He can best be described as a demagogue defined as a political leader who tries to gain support by making false statements and appealing to emotions rather than facts. Khan exploited the incentives provided by social and mass media for his demagogy and deeply polarized Pakistani political community and society.

Ousted in a vote of no confidence (VNC) on April 10, 2022, after almost four years in power as prime minister, Khan had come to power with the support of Pakistanis yearning for real change and democratic governance. Yet he failed to engage in the cacophonous parliamentary process of introducing laws, as evidenced by the fact that more than 50 laws were passed by presidential orders, instead of following the democratic processes in good standing. due form in parliament. That says a lot about Khan’s populist and undemocratic disposition, to say the least.

At first, Khan managed to portray himself as an anti-status quo and claimed to embody the feelings and aspirations of ordinary Pakistanis by vehemently criticizing the PML-N and PPP as family fiefdoms. He also claimed to have all the qualities of a good leader and promised to tackle the various socio-political malaises that afflict the Pakistani political system and society. Above all, he made lofty demands to introduce democratic reforms and bring justice to the door. Probably, he didn’t seem to realize that being a good cricketer doesn’t naturally make him an equally good politician or leader of a country. In retrospect, it was his lust for power and his desire to become Prime Minister by hook or by crook that he promised a tsami of change to establish the New Pakistan.

Many well-reasoned Pakistanis then and some even now unwittingly believe his reformist rhetoric, but this reformist image of him is fast fading as his government has proven to be no different from those of his predecessors. In fact, it faded at the same pace with which he turned around and compromised his professed ideals so conveniently and shamelessly. According to an interesting study titled The Great Reset: Public Opinion, Populism, and the Pandemic published by Cambridge Universitys Bennet Institute for Public Policy, the mishandling of the Covid-19 crisis by populist leaders around the world and the desire for stability and a decline in polarizing attitudes have distracted public opinion from the populist sentiments that Imran Khan strives to maintain and fuel these days in Pakistan by targeting state institutions and rival political parties.

Khan not only betrayed his supporters and dashed their hopes for a new Pakistan by resorting to the same old political game and the same expedients of relying on elected officials to form government, but also proved to be a total failure in the field of foreign policy. For example, his government showed criminal indifference to India’s revocation of Sections 370 and 35(A) to annex Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and failed to exercise adequate pressure on it. He could have exerted adequate international pressure on India for its total violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir by engaging relevant and competent organizations, including the United Nations and the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), but deemed him fit to back down on promises to address the International Court of Justice rather than take meaningful action against India’s illegal annexation and human rights abuses. the man in the IOK.

Given his preoccupation with the self-concept of a self-proclaimed reformer and peacemaker, one could plausibly argue that he lacked even the basic understanding of Pakistan’s foreign policy issues, let alone the changing dynamics fast in world politics. Needless to say, he clearly lacked political foresight, which is why he repeatedly contradicted himself. Moreover, much to the chagrin of oppressed Kashmiris and in complete violation of Pakistan’s long-standing commitment to the cause of Kashmiri self-determination, Khan went so far as to praise his Indian counterpart and hawkish Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his re-election. despite the fact that the latter had made no qualms about his horrible program towards Kashmir.

Another major cause of people’s disillusionment with Khan is the fact that even as Prime Minister, Khan acted as if he was in opposition and continued to blame others for diverting public attention from the disastrous performance of his government. With no hope of change in Khans undemocratic actions, the deepening economic crisis and growing political polarization and instability resulting from his government’s unprecedented disregard for opposition parties in the legislature, his own coalition partners eventually abandoned it and sided with the opposition alliance. parties thus leading to his ousting from office.

Since being ousted by the constitutional no-confidence vote, Imran Khan, the former cricketer-turned-politician, has embarked on a destructive path that bodes ill for Pakistan’s national unity, economic security and stability. . In fact, in light of Pakistani laws and constitution, Khan is guilty of contempt of court and treason for attacking state institutions and threatening high officials for the simple sin of carrying out their duties. professional responsibilities. . Khan’s inflated ego is badly hurt by all of these developments, including the perceived insult of a vote of no confidence cast against him by his political rivals.

The extent of Khan’s obsession with power and his lack of empathy for millions of Pakistanis can be gauged by his calling for protests, sit-ins and long marches just to force the government leaving the PML-N to organize early general elections. on favorable terms while millions of Pakistanis who have been left homeless and food insecure following the devastation of recent floods are in desperate need of rapid relief efforts. Imran Khan showed disgusting apathy towards them and made life worse.

It is high time Khan realized that wandering around state institutions, including the military, judiciary and political rivals, without any reason or rhythm, does not make him a leader, or even a leader. good politician, but an undesirable anarchist and demagogue. Clearly, Pakistan cannot and cannot afford further political instability and lawlessness, especially when all state institutions are making concerted efforts to repair the damage Khan caused while he was in power to the economy, the socio-political fabric and the morale of the state. institutions, including the military. Khans is trying to drive a wedge between the Pakistani people, their army and the people’s elected government smacks of foreign conspiracy which must be dealt with with an iron fist.

Nisar Ahmed Khan is an independent researcher based in Islamabad.

