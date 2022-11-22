Politics
Brother ye toh apna ladka hai…: Ravindra Jadeja remembers the epic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | locust
Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is currently enjoying his free time for cricket, having missed the T20 World Cup earlier this month through injury. He is currently assisting his wife Rivaba, who recently announced a BJP candidate from the assembly seat in Jamnagar (north) in the impending elections in Gujarat. Jadeja recently recalled his very first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi almost a decade ago and revealed the epic reaction he gave to the MS Dhoni who introduced him. (IIndia vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd T20)
Speaking in a video published by the Free Press Journal, Jadeja revealed that it was in 2010 that he first met Prime Minister Modi. The latter was then Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Indian team was in Ahmedabad for a match. When then Captain Dhoni introduced Jadeja to the Prime Minister, he laughed and said, This is our boy.
I first met him (Modi) in 2010 in Ahmedabad. He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time, Jadeja recalls.
He further added: We (India) played a game against South Africa at Motera Stadium. Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), who was our captain at the time, introduced him to me. Modi Sahab himself said that brother is your son, keep in mind. (Modi Sahab thought to himself, he’s our boy, take care of him). He said it while laughing while being in a light mood).
That’s when you feel. a person of such stature comes to you and says it personally. Ek alag si feeling aati hai. I felt really good when he said that.
Speaking of cricket, Jadeja has been out of action since September due to an injury which forced him to be ruled out of the Asian Cup and the T20 World Cup. He was also not chosen for the current New Zealand tour. He is, however, expected to return for the Bangladesh Test series next month.
