CBI conference is less Peppa Pig and more Eeyore as Boris is replaced by the nation’s CEO





Remember last year’s Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference when Boris lost his place in his speech and poked fun at Peppa Pig? I miss Peppa. And I miss Boris. The annual meeting of garden centers and yogurts has become dull and quirky, more Eeyore than Piglet. Star Rishi Sunak was introduced by a video titled Go for Growth. A team of joggers pushed through the pain barrier; a disembodied woman whispered that things aren’t as awful as they first appear. There are still good things to invest in, she said. Not badly required. And you could still win the lottery, which is a safer bet these days than opening a business. If this video were a realistic representation of our current economy, half the joggers would be sick or on strike, and the rest would be running around on some idiots glued to the sidewalk, a pickle that no one seems to know how to fix. Consider this: after Brexit, we are behind a tariff barrier. The CBI and the Treasury want to get closer to the EU; the Prime Minister, knowing this would divide the Conservative Party, told the audience that this would never happen. Good. But if we’re not going to go down the Swiss route, the logical alternative is to cut UK taxes and regulation – but that too has been taken off the table in the name of stability. More important than what the government does is what you do, Rishi explained, which is fortunate because the government has decided to take it easy on Football Association about our decline to third world status, having redefined conservatism as doing nothing, very slowly. The budget was empathetic, the Prime Minister said, as if Jeremy Hunt had blow-dried the poor and asked after their mother, and to get a sense of his own principles he pointed to leave (when he paid us for us sit at home and watch Murder Diagnosis). I grew up in an NHS family, he continued, it’s in my blood. Given the standards of our hospitals, it would be recommended that the poor man get tested for sepsis immediately. Our only hope is robots. Rishi unveiled a plan to bribe the world’s 100 top AI experts to move to Britain – it would be cheaper to follow North Korea’s lead and kidnap them – in a bid to transform us into a robotic superpower. But computers aren’t all they’re cracked up to be (as anyone who’s spent thirty minutes trying to persuade a self-checkout checkout that they only scanned a can of beans will tell you) and staff our Metal Mickeys factories might satisfy bosses who would rather not pay human beings, but what happens when they become self-aware and demand to elect their own prime minister? Sometimes I suspect it’s happened before. When Rishi smiles, I hear Apple’s startup sound. At the end of his speech, CBI chief Tony Danker told the Prime Minister: You could be a chief executive. You are lost in this work! Well, Tony, give him 18 months and Rishi might be available – ready to do for Bostik or SpecSavers what he did for Britain.

