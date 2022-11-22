How Elon Musk threatens Donald Trump’s new startup [Video]





Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, says he’s a free speech absolutist willing to tolerate controversial content on the social media platform. To prove it, Musk unblocked former President Donald Trump, whose Twitter account was blocked following the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

Whether intentionally or not, Musk is threatening Trump’s own social media startup, Truth Social, which plans to go public in a merger with a so-called blank check company, Digital World Acquisition Corp. Truth Social is essentially a right-wing Twitter. copycat that Trump formed in 2021 after Twitter blocked him. Truth Social’s goal is to give Trump a Twitter-like place to preach to his fans and followers.

If Trump returns to Twitter, Truth Social would lose its purpose. The company itself has recognized this. In a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in May, DWAC noted that Trump described his startup as a platform for anyone who has been censored by Big Tech. The company’s mission is to rise up to quash self-righteous culture and rumblings.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social account. Source: Social Truth

Musk now has Trump uncensored and uncancelled, putting Trump in a very awkward position. Truth Social’s business model actually depends on Trump banning Twitter. If President Trump were to stop being able to devote much time to the truth, social affairs would be affected, the recording statement said. Failure to achieve this vision would negatively affect TMTG’s brand and business prospects.

Shares of DWAC, Trump’s planned partner company, fell 3.5% on the first trading day after Musk pulled Trump from Twitter. Stocks are still higher than they were at the end of October, likely since Trump recently announced he was running for president in 2024, and investors believe this will raise the profile of Truth Socials assuming Trump stay there.

Trump said he has no plans to join Twitter. But some analysts think the attention-hungry Trump won’t be able to resist the massive platform provided by Twitter. When Twitter banned it in 2021, Trump had 88 million followers on the platform and he could generate headlines with a single tweet. Trumps Truth Social account says it only has 4.6 million followers, and Truth Social just doesn’t have the reach of Twitter. If Trump is serious about his 2024 presidential bid, he might eventually need the massive amount of free publicity Twitter can provide.

Trump could try posting on both platforms, giving his Truth Social followers a reason to stick around. And the ultimate plan for the Trump Company is to branch out into a streaming service that offers video programming and other types of content. Still, if Trump returned to Twitter, he would be competing with his own company.

Musk seems to want Trump back. On Nov. 20, he posted a lewd Tweet depicting Trump as a tormented monk tempted by a bare-bottomed ingenue representing Twitter. Trump columnist Tim OBrien of Bloomberg argues that Musk needs Trump on Twitter because he’s the platforms’ most recognizable global user, and that Trump needs Twitter to have a chance to fix his political mark damaged.

Trump’s social media company has other problems, with its survival far from guaranteed. The deal to merge with DWAC and made public has been repeatedly delayed amid a government investigation into whether representatives of the two companies violated securities laws by planning the merger earlier than they did. disclosed to investors. This investigation could completely disrupt the agreement or end without incident. DWAC also struggled to secure shareholder approval for the merger, with the approval deadline sliding from September to December.

Shares of DWAC surged from $10 to a brief intraday high of $175 last October when news of its proposed merger with Trump Corporation first broke. The price has fallen since then, hitting a low for the year of around $16 in October 2022. If the Trump deal falls apart, the money allocated for the merger could flow back to investors. The clearest way back to Twitter for Trump, ironically, would be the demise of his own company.

