Imran Khan trial to start tomorrow, District Court sends notice





Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and President of the PTI. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A District Court in the Federal Capital has sent a notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan to start the trial against him in the Toshakhana dismissal as per the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) .

The notice was sent to the former prime minister after receiving a copy of the referral ordering criminal charges against Khan.

Additional sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal will hear tomorrow (Tuesday) the reference filed against the head of the PTI for his involvement in corrupt practices.

In this regard, the judge issued a notice to the President of the PTI to appear in court tomorrow for the hearing.

According to the law, Khan can be sentenced to three years in prison and he can also be fined.

Last month, in a landmark decision, the ECP disqualified Khan, finding him guilty of failing to share details of Toshakhana’s gifts and the proceeds of their sale during his tenure as prime minister.

The ECP said the head of the PTI submitted a false affidavit and was found guilty of corrupt practices under section 63(1)(p).

“As a result of our above conclusions, the facts available on the record and considering the argument of counsel for the parties, we are of the opinion that the defendant has been disqualified pursuant to Article 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution read with Sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Election Act 2017, therefore, he ceases to be a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and his seat has become vacant accordingly,” the order said. of the CPE.

In the verdict, ECP also said that Khan had made false statements and incorrect statements, therefore, he also committed the offense of corrupt practices defined in sections 167 and 173 of the Elections Act 2017.

He added that the offense was punishable under Section 174 of the Elections Act 2017 and ordered prosecution and follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1012299-toshakhana-reference-trial-against-imran-khan-to-begin-tomorrow-district-court-send-notice The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos