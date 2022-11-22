‘Apna Ladka Hai…’: Ravindra Jadeja recalls what Prime Minister Narendra Modi told MS Dhoni about Star Cricketer





In the T20 World Cup 2022, Ravindra Jadeja’s services were missed by the Indian cricket team. The all-round star’s absence meant the team’s balance suffered in the mega-event, where the Rohit Sharma-led side lost to England in the semi-finals. Over the years, Jadeja has become an important member of the Indian cricket team with his cunning left arm spin, reliable low-order striking and formidable line-up. Jadeja, who missed the T20 World Cup through injury, has played 60 Tests, 171 ODIs and 64 T20Is for India so far. He recently recounted an interesting incident involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Indian captain MS Dhoni. “I had first met him (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) in 2010 in Ahmedabad. He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat then,” Jadeja said in a video posted by Free Press Journal. #LOOK: Ravindra Jadeja recalls when Modi introduced him to MS Dhoni as ‘Apna Ladka Hai’ BJYM | @imjadeja https://t.co/8NLgTIajrk#RavindraJadeja #MSDhoni #Narendra Modi #Viral video #In fashion now pic.twitter.com/YWFl4r9106 Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 21, 2022 “We (India) had a game against South Africa at Motera Stadium. Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) who was our captain at the time introduced him to me. Modi Sahab ne khud bola ki’ bhai ye toh apna ladka hai, dhyaan rakhna (Modi Sir said, ‘He’s our boy, take care of him)’. “You feel special when a person of such stature says that personally. I felt really good when he said that.” Jadeja’s wife, Rivaba, is the face of the BJP from Jamnagar North constituency in the Gujarat Assembly elections. Sponsored by Vuukle Recently, Chennai Super Kings announced their full list of shortlisted players for the upcoming IPL season and many of their fans were delighted to see the name of the versatile Ravindra Jadeja. The CSK star had a torrid season in IPL 2022 as his own and the team’s performance plummeted immediately after being handed the captaincy reins. Mid-season, the CSK captaincy was returned to MS Dhoni. There was a lot of speculation about Jadeja’s future with the franchise, as several news reports said he had a fallout with management. But all that speculation was put to rest last week when Jadeja was included in CSK’s shortlist. CSK took to Twitter to post a message about Jadeja’s retention and the tweet went viral. “The Eighth Wonder will stay with us,” CSK posted. Featured Video of the Day Football fever in Kerala; Large player cutouts displayed throughout the city Topics discussed in this article

