Why Xi Jinping bullied Justin Trudeau but praised Anthony Albanese

The reprimand was a calculated part of the campaign. Xi had not even granted Trudeau a proper meeting at the G20. Turned down from a formal, two-way meeting, their first conversation was just a casual chat for maybe 10 minutes at the welcome reception, with both men on their feet. In fact, Albanese, standing nearby, briefly interrupted them to tell Xi that he was looking forward to their next meeting. It was so informal. Trudeau dared to complain to Xi about China’s covert interference in Canada’s latest national election, according to the Canadian government. But only because he was embarrassed by it. Canadian broadcaster World News announced this month that Chinese Communist Party operatives carried out a campaign of covert interference in the 2019 election. Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping greet each other at the G20 summit in Bali. Credit:James Brickwood Party operatives secretly endorsed 11 candidates, from the two major parties, according to the report. In one case, they sent C$250,000 or about $280,000 to a candidate’s campaign. How many won their seat? We do not know yet. The operation, which would be directed from the Chinese consulate in Toronto, also aimed to place agents in the offices of sitting MPs with the aim of influencing policy, according to the report. And they tried to co-opt and bribe former Canadian officials to gain influence in the political system.

Once this was revealed, Trudeau publicly denounced China’s aggressive foreign interference. The World News The report also said that the Canadian Secret Intelligence Service informed Trudeau of the Chinese operation in January, but sat on the information. The Prime Minister denied such knowledge. Loading While it is true that Trudeau had no knowledge of this specific operation, that is no excuse. He’s been warned for years. He failed to protect our democracy, accused Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre. The director general of intelligence assessments at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, Adam Fisher, told a parliamentary committee this month: China is undoubtedly the first aggressor in the world by interfering with and corrupting the political systems of other nations. He told MPs that China was interested in working within the system to corrupt it, by compromising officials, elected officials and individuals at all levels of government, within industry, within civil society , using our open and free society for their nefarious purposes.

This is exactly what Beijing was doing in Australia. This is why Malcolm Turnbull’s government legislated with the full support of Labor and, much to China’s chagrin, the Foreign Interference and Espionage Acts of 2018. And the Trudeau government had done very little about it. This has been happening in Canada for 20 years since CSIS named Chinese United Front interference in a provincial election, says Lowy Institute China expert Richard McGregor. Canada is only now talking about adopting some of the Australian measures. Turnbull is mystified. It’s curious that they didn’t move on it, he told me. The important thing is to hold on. What is the alternative? Turn against foreign interference and espionage. This is exactly what happened. The reason Xi bullies Trudeau is because it worked. Canada was slow to turn around, fearing it would be seen as confrontational, McGregor says, but that is changing now. Canada this year became the last of the Five Eyes countries to ban Huawei from its 5G system., four years after the Turnbull government became the first to exclude him. Just this month, Ottawa ordered China to sell its stake in three critical Canadian minerals companies.

To be fair, Trudeau appears to have withheld his hand in part because Beijing was holding two Canadians hostage in Chinese jails. Trudeau reportedly did not want to jeopardize their release, which was orchestrated in a deal in September last year. Loading As it acts late to protect itself against Chinese subversion, Canada can expect more leverage from Xi. He should take heart from the Australian example, says Turnbull: If you are bullied and coerced, you don’t earn respect by submitting. Defend your territory. Adds Lowys McGregor in search of the Australian experience: They can defend their sovereignty and survive and, in fact, thrive. Peter Hartcher is an international editor.

