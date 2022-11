Disney+ Elton John Concert Shows ‘Donald Trump’ in Subtitles

‘Donald Trump’ made an unexpected appearance on Disney+’s live stream of Elton John’s US farewell concert – but the ex-president’s name appeared in the subtitles due to a glitch technical at the external provider of the streaming service, not because a hack or an employee went rogue.

Some Disney+ viewers watching “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” the artist’s final North American concert on Sunday, spotted errant “Donald Trump” text in the closed captions a few moments into the livestream, according to social media posts.

What happened? Representatives for Disney+ declined to comment.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the bizarre issue happened like this: Disney+ brought in an outside vendor to produce the live captioning, which used a combination of automatic speech-to-text recognition and an operator to check the transcript. The third-party provider frequently transcribes news events. As such, the term “Donald Trump” was in the system’s autofill keyword list, which would be triggered by a hotkey command – and somehow Trump was inserted. where no Trump should have existed, before the human operator could correct the error. .

TMZ previously reported the captioning error, speculating that Disney+ had been hacked.

Disney+ premiered “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” exclusively on Sunday from 8-11 p.m. PT. A two-hour, 54-minute replay of the concert is available on demand on the service; this was slightly delayed as Disney+ and its partner worked to correct captioning errors.

The concert, produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment, featured the singer performing his greatest hits including “Bennie and the Jets”, “Tiny Dancer”, “I’m Still Standing”, “Crocodile Rock” and ” Goodbye Yellow”. Brick Road.” Gucci transformed John’s sparkling 1975 Dodger uniform into a dressing gown, and Bob Mackie recreated his iconic Dodger cap. Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile each honored Elton John onstage with duet performances of “Cold Heart”, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”, and “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”, respectively.

