Court summons Imran Khan to start trial in Toshakhana case





The criminal trial of former Pakistani Prime Minister and President Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for concealing information about Toshakhana’s gifts officially began on Monday, as the District and Sessions Court l convened today on a referral filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), according to a report by the major Pakistani daily Dawn.

Last week, the ECP had sent the citation to the court, asking it to prosecute Mr Khan under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about gifts he had received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as Prime minister.

The commission called for the head of the PTI to be sentenced to three years in prison and a fine as punishment in the case.

The complainant in the reference is the Deputy Commissioner of Elections of Islamabad. The reference stated that Mr. Khan had deliberately concealed his holdings relating to Toshakhna gifts retained by him in particular during the years 2018 and 2019 in the statements of assets and liabilities filed for the years 2017-2018 and 2018-19.

He further said that according to the record, the gifts were purchased from the Toshakhana for Rs 21.5 million based on their assessed value, while they were valued at around Rs 108 million.

According to the reference, Mr. Khan deliberately concealed the material facts by not disclosing the details of the gifts also made an evasive and ambiguous statement in his written response that the gifts he purchased in fiscal year 2019- 20 were offered by him or on his behalf to others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indianarrative.com/world-news/court-summons-imran-khan-as-trial-begins-in-toshakhana-case-74782.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos