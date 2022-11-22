Trump’s company launches defense case in tax evasion lawsuit





NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s real estate company began mounting its defense in his tax evasion criminal trial on Monday after the prosecution closed its case, questioning an accountant outsider who the Trump Organization says should have caught a top executive who was cheating on taxes.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office called five witnesses in three weeks, including their star witness Allen Weisselberg, the company’s former chief financial officer who pleaded guilty in August to robbery and tax evasion charges.

The Trump Organization, which operates hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world, is accused of hiding executive benefits from tax authorities for more than 15 years and falsely reporting bonuses as non-salaried pay. The company, which has pleaded not guilty, could face up to $1.6 million in fines for the three counts of tax evasion and six other counts it faces, if found guilty . Trump himself has not been charged.

The first witness called by the defense was Donald Bender, an accountant with Mazars who handled taxes for the Trump Organization. Bender was granted immunity from prosecution for testifying before the grand jury that indicted the company and Weisselberg.

Company attorneys told jurors in opening statements Oct. 31 that Weisselberg acted on his own and that Bender should have spotted the chief financial officer’s actions.

By questioning Bender for more than two hours on Monday, defense attorney Susan Necheles sought to show he was concerned about upsetting Weisselberg, who as chief financial officer was responsible for hiring Mazars. Bender said he prepares tax returns for Weisselberg and his family members for free as a “convenience.”

“Mr. Weisselberg is the person who approved Mazars’ fees?” Necheles asked.

“Yes, ma’am,” Bender replied.

Bender also testified that Weisselberg once asked him to compare his potential tax liability if he earned all of his income from wages versus what he would owe if he earned self-employment income.

Weisselberg, who has worked for the Trump family for about five decades and is currently on paid leave, admitted to wrongly receiving bonuses as non-employee pay and hiding various company payments for his rent from tax authorities, car rental and other personal expenses.

Bender was expected to continue testifying on Tuesday.

In February, Mazars dropped the company as a client and said it could no longer bear a decade of Trump financial statements.

Weisselberg, during his three days of testimony last week, said he worked with the Trump Organization’s comptroller to misreport his and other people’s income on company tax forms. , which allowed the company to save on salaries as well as on social charges. The final witness for the prosecution was Mukaila Rabiu, an auditor with the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

Trump, a Republican who launched another 2024 presidential bid last week, called the accusations politically motivated. Alvin Bragg, the current Manhattan District Attorney, is a Democrat, as is the prosecutor who brought the charges last year, Cyrus Vance.

The criminal case is separate from a $250 million civil lawsuit filed by the New York attorney general against Trump, three of his adult children and his company in September, accusing them of overstating the value of assets and his net worth. to obtain favorable bank loans and insurance coverage.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed a special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Trump, including his handling of sensitive government documents after he left office and his efforts to void the election. of 2020.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Will Dunham and Noeleen Walder

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Luke Cohen

Thomson Reuters

New York Federal Courts Reports. Previously, he worked as a correspondent in Venezuela and Argentina.

