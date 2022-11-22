President of Turkey – Middle East Monitor





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signaled a ground operation in northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terrorist threat, Anadolu News Agency reports. “First of all, this operation in northern Iraq and northern Syria is not an operation that was carried out haphazardly saying ‘who would say what?’ or ‘how would that happen?’ “As we have said before, if anyone disturbs our country and our lands, we will make them pay the price. Thus, there are terrorist organizations in our south who plan many attacks or carry out such attacks and pose a threat (to Turkiye),” Erdogan told reporters on Sunday on the presidential plane returning from his trip to Qatar. Erdogan’s remarks came after Turkey launched Operation Claw-Sword early on Sunday, a cross-border air campaign against Kurdish sites across the Iraqi and Syrian borders, where it says armed groups are planning attacks on the Turkish soil. “It is not limited to a simple air operation,” Erdogan stressed, adding that relevant units will carry out their consultations and take action accordingly. The Turkiye air raid follows last Sunday’s terror attack on Istanbul’s crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed at least six people and injured 81. Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said the operation was carried out in accordance with the right of self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. Erdogan said nearly 70 aircraft, including armed drones, took part in the operation, and added that a total of 89 terrorist targets, including shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels and depots ammunition, had been destroyed. “At this stage, 45 terrorist targets, at a depth of approximately 140 km (87 mi) in northern Iraq, and 44 targets at a depth of approximately 20 km (12 miles) in Syria have been hit” , he added. When asked if Turkiye had spoken about this operation with Russia and the United States, Erdogan said: “We have not had any conversations with (US President Joe) Biden or (Russian President Vladimir) Putin regarding this operation. However, Biden and Putin already know that we can do such things in this region at any time.” Turkey is with the United States in NATO, Erdogan also said, noting, however, that Washington unfortunately sent thousands of equipment, ammunition and weapons to terrorist areas in Syria. READ: Turkish airstrikes target Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq after bombing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20221121-operation-in-northern-iraq-syria-not-limited-to-air-campaign-turkiye-president/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos