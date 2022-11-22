Biden and Xi Jinping and Muawiya

President Biden met with President Xi Jinping in Indonesia last week and told the world there was no need for a new Cold War. Is he serious?

Any observer observing world politics now understands that America is trying to reduce Chinese growth and Chinese power. At the same time, the Chinese government does not hide its desire to put the United States back at the center of the international system. Last April, the Chinese president, in a speech, presented his new global security initiative which insists that countries and societies can choose their own national systems. Xi has made it clear that Biden’s promotion of human rights and democracy in other countries is not a good basis for international relations. So, much like the ideological competition between the communist Soviet Union and the democratic United States during the Cold War, there is now an ideological element in the Sino-American competition.

And this Cold War mentality is evident in US trade strategy with China. The days of enhanced trade and economic integration with China are over. Instead, like during the Cold War with the Soviet Union, Washington is trying to weaken the Chinese economy. More importantly, the Biden administration is committed to blocking the export to China of advanced computer chips and the technology to make them. These chips are central to modern economies. China imported $300 billion worth of crisps last year, more than its oil imports.

Washington has been very clear about its objective: it wants to prevent China from developing its own capacity to produce advanced chips that have commercial and military applications. Moreover, still like the old Cold War, Washington is pressuring its allies to follow its policy of sanctions against China. For example, he is lobbying the Dutch and Japanese governments to stop their companies’ sales from selling advanced chip-making technologies to China. Singapore’s foreign minister, observing this unilateral US effort, called US policy anything but a declaration of technological warfare.

Moreover, the Biden administration which replaced Donald Trump’s team in 2021 promising better relations with traditional allies is now forcing allies like Japan, South Korea and the Netherlands who engage in the technology trade with China to choose sides, which they don’t want to do.

Biden also said in Indonesia last week that a Chinese attack on Taiwan was not imminent. However, his reassuring tone makes me wonder why he repeatedly said this year that the United States would defend Taiwan if China attacked. These statements were a big shift from the traditional American ambiguity over Taiwan defense that began with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger when he brokered America’s overture to China in 1972.

Xi reaffirmed last week in Indonesia that Taiwan is a core interest of China. I understood from Bidens statement that Washington doubts China will attack in 2022 or maybe 2023, but after that Washington doesn’t know. Following traditional Cold War strategy, in order to deter China, the new NATO is a four-party alliance with India, Japan and Australia that Washington is building. And it’s no coincidence that Biden is hosting African leaders next month in Washington. The guest list which includes various dictators and therefore the promotion of democracy and human rights is obviously not the purpose of the meeting.

The Chinese, for their part, also recognize the new Cold War. They will try to develop their own technological capabilities despite US sanctions, and at its October conference the Communist Party leadership brought in more Politburo and Central Committee members with technological expertise in areas such as aerospace. , biotechnology, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Nevertheless, China does not seem to want a major confrontation with the United States. China has not retaliated against new US sanctions on semiconductors. Instead, President Xi has agreed to set up working groups with the Americans on issues such as climate change. These working groups strengthen the dialogue between the bureaucracies of the two governments.

More dialogue will be a good thing in the months to come. The Republican Party’s new majority in the House of Representatives will anger Beijing by pushing for greater arms sales to Taiwan and holding public hearings that blame China for the spread of the coronavirus. The new speaker of the House of Representatives could visit Taiwan. The previous president’s visit in August provoked a harsh Chinese response, including cutting off any dialogue with Washington on international issues. Biden and Xi have reestablished that dialogue for now. Direct communication about perceived interests and threats is helpful in avoiding unnecessary conflict. I have always appreciated Caliph Muawiyas’ remark that if there is a hair that binds me to my fellow men, I will not let it break. If they pull, I loosen, and if they loosen, I pull.