Donald Trump, unfortunately, cannot be counted





A twice-impeached former president announced his third run for president last week from the gold-leafed ballroom of his Palm Beach club. It was inevitable, perhaps, despite the fact that many Republicans wished he would refrain from announcing Georgia’s Senate runoff until next few months. Of course, Trump catering to his own needs should come as no surprise given his disastrous last foray into a runoff in Georgia, when his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 may have helped Democrats win two seats. in the Senate and controlling the chamber.

But the Trump who spoke at Mar-a-Lago was not the terrifying, if sometimes amusing, budding autocrat we saw during his four years in the White House. Trump looked diminished. The midterm elections a week earlier turned out not to be a referendum on the ruling party, as had been predicted, but rather another disaster for Trumpism. (Justask Arizonas Kari Lake.) This was the third election in which Trump was seen as hurting his party’s performance, after Republicans lost the House in 2018 and the presidency two years later. And it was yet another example of Trumpism’s inability to scale, as a slew of mini-Trumps failed to get elected in battleground states. Sure, some MAGA contestants have won in ruby-red states, where a peanut butter jar would have won if it had an R next to its name.

Gloomy from his recent midterm bombardment, the Trump teleprompter largely stuck to his more bland and less incendiary talking points. While the Trump teleprompter is less scary and perhaps less racist, it’s also far less engaging, which became clear as some of the audience reportedly tried to leave in the middle of the speech. According to the Washington Post, the only current congresswoman running was Dark MAGA supporter Madison Cawthorn, who is set to have a very empty schedule in January.

Trump’s announcement was greeted with exhaustion by fact-checkers like the Posts’ Glenn Kessler, who summed up the announcement as such: New Trump campaign, same old lies. (Kessler knows of Trump’s past lies, having recounted more than 30,000 false or misleading claims made by Trump while in office.) The media, like NPR, didn’t mince words with this excellent and very factual lede: Donald Trump, who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot on Capitol Hill in a desperate attempt hold on to power, announced he is running for president again in 2024. The former president’s early entry into the upcoming presidential race also comes amid speculation that he is trying to edge out possible criminal charges by announcing before he is charged. Indeed, as James Carville told me in a text: It’s hard to win when the photo of your campaign poster is a passport photo.

After last week’s lackluster speech, the chorus of criticism of Trump on the right is intensifying. Maybe there’s a little blood in the water and the sharks are circling, outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogant told The Associated Press on Friday. I don’t think we’ve ever reached this point before. Hogan slammed Trump when he appeared that night in Las Vegas at the Republican Jewish Coalition, an event that drew other potential presidential candidates including former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. Let’s stop backing crazy, ineligible candidates in our primaries, Sununu said, and start backing winners who can close the deal in November. Holy cow!

Meanwhile, the New York Post’s Rupert Murdoch lambastes the former president, while National Review publishes an op-ed titled No. Billionaire donors like Stephen Schwarzman and Ken Griffinare are also saying no to another Trump run. Never have Trump and Trump-skeptical Republicans finally realized, or at least admitted, that Trumpism is poison in general elections in competitive states and congressional districts. Much of the commentators are prepared to dismiss Trump’s viability in 2024, but unfortunately for them, and for us, columnists and pundits are not the base of the Republican Party.

Here’s the thing about this particular moment in history: we’ve been here before. We have already counted Trump several times. In July 2015, a Gallup poll found that most Republicans did not consider Trump a serious candidate. Then, even after Trump defied the odds and became the Republican nominee, there was a moment when it looked like the Access Hollywood tape would derail him. Then, as president, he thought very well of people on both sides following the violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. And who could forget that Trump suggested during a 2020 debate against Joe Biden that the proud boys should step back and sit idly by.

