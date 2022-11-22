Politics
PM Modi distributes about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela
Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed around 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits under Rozgar Mela via video conference on Tuesday, November 22.
The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst to foster job creation and provide meaningful opportunities for young people for their empowerment as well as their direct participation in national development.
Earlier in October, 75,000 nomination letters were handed out to new appointees under Rozgar Mela.
Addressing the rally, the Prime Minister said that more than 71,000 young people are receiving date letters in over 45 cities across India, which will bring about a new era of happiness for so many families.
He recalled that on Dhanteras day, the central government distributed 75,000 nomination letters to the youths.
Today’s Rozgar Mela is proof that the central government is working in mission mode to provide job opportunities for the nation’s youth, the prime minister has said, according to a prime minister’s office. Release.
The Prime Minister has also launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.
The module will include a code of conduct for public servants, work ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances that will help them acclimate to the policies and transition smoothly into new roles. .
They will also have the opportunity to explore other courses on the igotkarmayogi.gov.in platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies.

