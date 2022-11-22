Why Donald Trump can’t tweet despite Elon Musk’s return to Twitter





Former President Donald Trump could lose millions of dollars if he succumbs to temptation and resumes communicating with the masses via Twitter now that new boss Elon Musk has reinstated his account.

Despite Musk’s apparent attempts to get Trump to tweet again, Trump insisted he was content to stick to his own social media platform, Truth Social, which he founded after being banned by consumer technology platforms last year.

The reinstatement of Trump’s Twitter account comes at a pivotal time for the 45th president, who recently announced his intention to run for the White House again.

Truth Social is privately owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, which is owned by the former president.

TMTG is bound by an agreement with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which was created to take Trump’s company public.

Elon Musk kept his promise to reinstate Trump’s account after he acquired Twitter for $44 billion. Twitter / @elonmusk

If Trump’s company went public only for him to devalue Truth Social by resuming his activities on Twitter – and thus giving his tens of millions of followers a reason to abandon the fledgling social media platform and return to Musk’s outfit — shareholders could sue him, a legal expert tells Semafor.

If it will look, later, that he never had that intention [of remaining off Twitter] but he just wanted to convince people to go ahead and close [the SPAC deal] it’s a sort of securities fraud lawsuit, Columbia Law School professor Eric Talley told Semafor.

Trump could eventually return to Twitter without facing legal repercussions — but only if he prioritizes his own app.

Trump was banned from Twitter following the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.AFP via Getty Images

According to an SEC filing by TMTG, Trump is generally obligated to post any social media post on TruthSocial and may not post the same post on any other social media site for 6 hours.

The agreement with SPAC also allows Trump to use a personal account to post messages related to political messaging, political fundraising or voting efforts on any social media site at any time.

During a video address at a meeting of a Republican Jewish group in Las Vegas on Saturday, Trump said he was aware of the Musks poll but saw a lot of problems on Twitter.

I heard they were getting a big vote to come back on Twitter too. I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it, Trump said.

It may do it, it may not, he added, apparently referring to Twitter’s recent internal upheaval.

Despite Trump’s bravado, Truth Social could collapse for reasons unrelated to the former president’s Twitter habits.

Federal regulators are investigating whether Trump’s company and the DWAC misled investors by improperly negotiating with each other over a merger.

Last week, The Post reported that Patrick Orlando, CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp., had personally approached small retail investors in a desperate attempt to keep the deal alive.

Trump’s social truth is becoming public, which could complicate any plans he may have to use Twitter.REUTERS

Orlando picked up the phone and called investors with as few as 20 shares each to urge them to vote for the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

Orlando, which has been forced to postpone the vote six times, now believes it has the votes to complete the merger, the people add. Orlando has reportedly scheduled a live interview with IPO Edge media service for Nov. 22 the day of the shareholder vote.

Orlando previously invested $3 million in the deal in September to prevent DWAC from winding up after it failed to secure a vote approving the extension. If it doesn’t win the Nov. 22 vote, Orlando could deposit an additional $3 million by Dec. 8 to keep DWAC operating for another three months pending SEC approval to buy Truth Social.

Additional reporting by Lydia Moynihan and Josh Kosman

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/11/21/why-donald-trump-cant-tweet-despite-elon-musks-welcome-back-to-twitter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos