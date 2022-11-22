Islamabad court summons Imran Khan in Toshakhana dismissal on Tuesday – Pakistan





A High Court in Islamabad served notice on Monday on PTI Chairman Imran Khan and summoned him tomorrow (November 22) in the Toshakhana referral, in which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified.

The reference alleging that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he withheld from the Toshaskhana and the proceeds of their reported sales was filed by ruling coalition lawmakers in August. Last month, the ECP concluded that the former prime minister had indeed made false and incorrect declarations regarding the gifts, a decision which drew widespread protests from the PTI.

The watchdog order said Imran was disqualified under Section 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

Earlier today, ECP submitted a copy of the court referral requesting the initiation of criminal charges against the former prime minister. He will be heard by Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal tomorrow.

In the reference, a copy of which is available from Dawn.com, District Election Commissioner Waqas Ahmed Malik said Imran had provided required documents of his assets and liabilities for the years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 in the allotted time. .

He recalled that a referral on this subject had been sent to the ECP by the President of the National Assembly. He said Imran “deliberately concealed” his assets during 2018 and 2019 when he was prime minister.

Malik said that to verify these claims, the commission obtained Imran’s declaration of assets and liabilities from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Toshakhana register of gifts through the Cabinet Secretariat. .

“From the reading of the record, it reveals that for the year 2018-2019, the gift items were procured upon payment of 21,564,600 Toshakhana rupees on the basis of assessed value. The total value of the items -gifts was Rs 107,943,000.”

He said the gifts and their sale were not included in Imran’s statement of assets and liabilities submitted to the PCE, and no further explanation of the sale of the gifts was provided.

In addition, the district election commissioner noted, Imran had failed to add the cash and bank account details of the sale proceeds in the relevant sections of Form B.

“The commission found that the respondent [PTI chief] had submitted false and incorrect statements and misrepresentations regarding its declarations of assets and liabilities submitted before ECP.”

He added that while deciding on Imran’s disqualification, he ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against the former prime minister under Articles 137 (submission of a statement of assets and liabilities), 167 (practice bribery) and 173 (making or publishing a false statement or statement) of the Elections Act 2017.

Malik then prayed for a sentencing against Imran and upon conviction he should be imprisoned for at least three years with a fine.

The reference

The reference was filed in August against Imran by the coalition government, for not sharing details of Toshakhana’s gifts and the proceeds of their alleged sale. Lawmakers from the Pakistan Democratic Movement, the ruling alliance, had submitted the reference to NA Chairman Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who then forwarded it to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja for further action.

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores valuable gifts given to leaders, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and civil servants by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

According to the Toshakhana rules, gifts/gifts and other similar materials received by persons to whom these rules apply must be reported to the Cabinet Division.

However, the PTI, while in government, had been reluctant to release details of gifts presented to Imran since he took office in 2018, saying it would jeopardize international relations, even if the Commission of Pakistan Information (PIC) had ordered him to do so. then.

But later, in a written response submitted to the ECP on September 8, Imran admitted to selling at least four gifts he received during his tenure as prime minister.

The former Prime Minister, in his response, argued that the sale of the gifts he had obtained from the Treasury after paying Rs21.56 million had brought in around Rs58m. One of the gifts included a graff wristwatch, a pair of cufflinks, an expensive pen and a ring while the other three gifts included four Rolex watches.

The citation against Imran was filed by Deputy Lawyer Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha bearing the signatures of Legislators Agha Hassan Baloch, Salahudeen Ayubi, Ali Gohar Khan, Syed Rafiullah Agha and Saad Waseem Sheikh and it was later forwarded to CEC Raja.

In their disqualification referral, the ruling alliance MPs included documentary evidence to substantiate their allegations against the former Prime Minister and sought his disqualification under Sections 2 and 3 of Article 63 of the Constitution, read with Article 62(1)(f).

Article 62(1)(f) states: A person may not be elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless [] he is sagacious, just and not debauched, honest and amen, there is no contrary declaration by a court of law.

Article 63(2) states: If a question arises as to whether a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) has become disqualified from being a member, the Speaker or, as the case may be, the Speaker shall, unless that he decides that no such matter has arisen, submit it to the Electoral Commission within thirty days and if he fails to do so within the aforesaid period, the matter shall be deemed to have been referred to the Electoral Commission.

While Section 63(3) reads: the election commission shall decide the matter within ninety days of its receipt or deemed receipt and if it is of the opinion that the member has become disqualified, he ceases to be a member and his seat will become vacant.

The Toshakhana case

Last year, the PIC accepted an application from Islamabad-based journalist Rana Abrar Khalid and asked the Cabinet Division to provide the requested information on the gifts received by [then] Prime Minister Imran from foreign heads of state, heads of government and other foreign dignitaries description/specification of each gift, information on gifts kept by the prime minister and the rules under which gifts so received are kept by him.

The Cabinet Division has been requested to share the required information within 10 working days and also upload it to the official website.

Subsequently, the Cabinet Division had challenged the PIC order before the IHC, claiming that it was unlawful, without legal authority. The government at the time took the position that disclosing any information related to Toshakhana jeopardizes international ties.

In April this year, the IHC had ordered Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kayani to ensure the implementation of the PIC’s order to make public the details of gifts presented to former Prime Minister Imran by heads of state. Status since taking office in August 2018.

