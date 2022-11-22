Disney+ Removes Donald Trump Closed Captioning References From Elton John Concert After Technical Error – Deadline





Disney+ viewers who tuned in to watch Elton John’s live stream of his farewell concert were surprised when Donald Trump’s name popped up in the subtitles.

The former president’s name appeared due to a technical error and all references to Trump have now been removed from the broadcast after Disney+ investigated the incident, sources told Deadline.

Following the results of the investigation into the case, it was determined that Trump’s name was not intentional but a mistake about an outside vendor hired for live captioning. This was the result of an autofill or autocorrection based on a keystroke, which would have triggered the use of the former president’s name.

When John’s fans tuned into the streamer to watch his last concert in the United States, they were surprised to see Trump’s name on the screen as there were no references to him during the broadcast. Several viewers took to social media to share photos of the screen with the reference “Donald Trump”.

Here’s another user who shared a photo of his TV screen showing the Donald Trump reference.

Disney+ livestreamed the Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium concert, which was the singer’s final performance in the United States. The show lasted three hours and prior to the event, John had expressed his excitement at seeing his fans sing along to his musical the hits.

“Feeling the energy of top fans, not just at Dodger Stadium again, but this time around the world from those watching live at home, will be truly very special to me,” John said in a statement in October. . “I am delighted to celebrate this momentous evening on a global scale. I hope everyone feels the power and joy of performing on a stage as iconic as Dodger’s. As I did nearly 50 years ago.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium was produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment.

