Why Xi Jinping’s Growing Interest in South Asia Made Nepal’s Election Crucial for India

Jhe India-China rivalry in South Asia is alive and well. Sri Lanka’s authorization for a A Chinese research vessel docked in the port of Hambantota in mid-August, just weeks after President Ranil Wickramasinghe rejected the Chinese, is emblematic of the pressure and pressure exerted by Delhi and Beijing on Colombo. And now it’s the turn of the Nepalese.

The just-concluded election in the Himalayan republic, only the second after the Constitution came into force in 2015, has seen a relatively low turnoutwhich is about 61% well below the 78.74% recorded in the second Constituent Assembly election in 2013. or the Communist Party of Nepal (unified Marxist-Leninist) led by the KP Sharma Oli has been debated since the start of the electoral campaign.

Indeed, former Prime Minister Oli was widely seen as China’s cat’s paw in Nepal, while Nepal’s Congress, led by Deuba, is traditionally seen as close to Delhi. These tropes, of course, change as political conditions change. Just two years after the Olis party merged with the Maoist Center in 2018 to form the National Communist Party (NCP), it turned south again, welcoming India’s foreign intelligence chief Samant Goel to Kathmandu.

Olis flip-flop, a key election

This time Oli began his campaign from Dharchula in the far west, near the triangular strip of territory now part of a dispute with India across Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh. Of course, the symbolism is clear. As Prime Minister in 2020, Oli pushed the Nepalese Parliament to amend the Constitution and change national maps by incorporating these territories.

Less than a month after this seismic event, he was stirring up India’s irritations, saying Lord Ram was Nepali and that Ayodhya was actually located in Birgunj, on the Nepali side of the open India-China border. (Samant Goel’s visit came three months later, a perfect manifestation of Olis’ political volte-face.)

If Oli returns to power in this election, the result of which is expected by December 8, when elections for the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly will be declared, it is widely expected that it is moving north again.

Of course, things are never so simple in international politics. On the eve of the elections, the Nepalese army wins contract to build part of the Kathmandu-Terai Madhesh highway to a Chinese company, China First Highway Engineering, ignoring Indias Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

Perhaps the Chinese company’s offer was cheaper, 18.78 billion Nepalese rupees against 19.99 billion Nepalese rupees offered by the Indian company. It will certainly be the argument of the Nepalese side, that the contract will go to the cheapest offer but if Deuba returns to power, then it is possible that New Delhi will complain, citing security considerations.

These considerations are certainly valid. The open border between India and Nepal, over 1,770 km long, allows both human traffic and goods to come and go, without the need for a passport or residence certificate. Indians and Nepalese, especially those living in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, usually marry into other people’s families.

Watch out, China has entered Nepal

The growing Chinese presence in the Terai region is a reality on the ground, especially since Oli came to power on a common communist platform in the 2017 elections. The election itself was won on the back of anti-Indian sentiment because India allegedly supported the 2015 blockade by the Madhesis, who sought equal rights in the Constitution. Oli diverted from Delhi to Beijing. The Terai was now fair game. The Chinese were waiting for an opportunity to intervene.

In May this year, a Chinese company built the $76 million airport in Bhairahawaclose to Lumbini but you can argue this is not an example of Chinese expansionism as the funder was the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Thailand certainly the Chinese company’s bid would have been the cheapest .

Vijay Kanta Karna, a former Nepalese diplomat and president of the Center for Social Inclusion and Federalism, told ThePrint that the Chinese are not just looking to unify the communists again after the election, as they did in 2018, but seek to keep the Americans out. .

The return of the Americans with the $500 million Millennium Challenge Corporation an infrastructure grant project pending since Olis’ tenure that Deuba cleared in February this year has been widely criticized by China. Deuba was quickly dubbed by Chinese media as pro-Indian.

Nepal often describes itself as sandwiched between two great powers, India and China. But with India and the United States uniting in the Indo-Pacific as Quad partners, the two countries are also increasingly seen in Kathmandu as joining hands to take on Beijing.

This is why this election in Nepal is being watched so closely. For the sake of Nepal’s own democracy, disillusionment with the holidays is clear; the turnout is so low. But from a foreign policy perspective, as Xi Jinpings China reiterates its interest in South Asia, Nepal is just as much on Beijing’s radar as it is on India’s. Who wins Nepal, is a question that arises in several capitals. D-Day on December 8 is the new date to watch.

The author is a consulting editor. She tweets @jomalhotra. Views are personal.

(Edited by Prashant)