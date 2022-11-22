Judge orders Donald Trump to pay Stormy Daniels $54,000





As Manhattan prosecutors reportedly renew their focus on a criminal investigation into Donald Trump, attorneys are set to hear the latest tab in the litigation that first propelled the former president’s relationship with the adult film star Stormy Daniels in the public spotlight.

Last week, a Los Angeles judge ordered Trump to pay Daniels $54,436.25 to cover his attorney’s fees and defense costs for an earlier order. The earlier order said Trump owed Daniels $44,100 for legal costs associated with the lawsuit over their nondisclosure agreement. The money, however, is just a small dent in the nearly $500,000 that Daniels owes Trump in separate litigation in federal court, with the latest costs award. could be applied to this debt, just as the $44,100 was.

The costs arm isn’t over either: The United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit is still considering a $127,122.56 claim from Trump’s lawyers for their work defending an unsuccessful appeal by Daniels in a separate defamation lawsuit after a failed mediation ordered on October 20.

Both lawsuits were filed by Daniels’ former attorney, Michael Avenatti, who is now in jail for defrauding her. The libel lawsuit related to a tweet sent by Trump on April 18, 2018, after Avenatti and Daniels posted a sketch of a man she said had threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about her dallying with Trump, which she said happened in 2006 or 2007.

A skit years later about a non-existent man. A total crook, playing Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Daniels’ attorney, Clark O. Brewster, told Law&Crime on Monday that Avenatti filed a defamation suit “expressly contrary to Stormy’s wishes.” He said he and his team were “pleased the court ruled in favor of Stormys”.

“Since our representation of Stormy following the Michael Avenatti disaster, we have prevailed in all litigation in Ohio, Florida, New York and California, except for the defamation case that Avenatti has filed against Donald Trump,” Brewster said. “Stormy has been a pleasure to represent. She is a highly intelligent woman who has always been contemplative, responsive, contributory, and blessed with a razor-sharp wit and a sharp sense of humor.

Trump’s attorney, Harmeet Dhillon, told Law&Crime that “the net result of Ms. Cliffords’ failed lawsuit against President Trump is that she owes him several hundred thousand dollars, with another court order pending. in the 9th circuit”.

“It is unfortunate that this case has taken and continues to take so long in the courts. We look forward to final orders and a final number that Ms. Clifford owes President Trump,” Dhillon said in an email.

As the duel awards demonstrate, the lawsuit in the Los Angeles County Superior Court fared much better than the federal libel lawsuit in the Central District of California. He had to have Daniels released from a nondisclosure agreement she signed with Trump’s personal attorney at the time, Michael Cohen, 11 days before the 2016 election regarding her sexual relationship with Trump.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal felonies related to the $130,000 he paid Daniels, as well as money paid to another woman for his relationship with Trump, but Trump was not charged on this. day. (Daniels pushed back against descriptions of his meetings with Trump as an affair or a relationship during his testimony in the Avenattis trial in Manhattan in January 2022, saying “I don’t envision being stuck when I go out of town. ‘a bathroom to have an affair.’)

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Robert B. Broadbelt III dismissed Daniels’ lawsuit in 2018 after the deal was deemed unenforceable, but directly tied Trump to the nondisclosure agreement signed as David Dennison, citing the then-president’s admission that he had repaid Daniels’ $130,000. paid to Cohen.

The judge also said Daniels was the winning party, which meant Trump had to pay his legal bills. Broadbelt determined the amount was $44,100, and the California Court of Appeals for the 2nd District dismissed Trump’s appeal due to a missed deadline.

It’s not the only missed deadline that played a pivotal role in the fee component.

In the federal libel lawsuit filed by Avenatti, he had 30 days to appeal the now-retired U.S. district judges. James Otero’s December judgment that Daniels owed Trump $292,052.33. The award included a $1,000 penalty against Daniels for Avenatti’s frivolous lawsuit.

But as evidenced by his two fraud trials in California and New York, it was at the same time he was trying to fend off financial ruin through the tail of a Ponzi scheme that victimized multiple clients, including Daniels. As the appeal deadline passed, Avenatti lied to Daniels about payments for his Full Disclosure book which he was later convicted of embezzlement.

He never appealed. Instead, Daniels fired Avenatti shortly before his arrest for trying to extort Nike Inc., and Brewster, who is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, took over representing Daniels.

Brewster appealed Otero’s $292,052.33 cost award in August 2020, but the 9th Circuit concluded it was far too late.

Already in federal prison for defrauding Daniels and attempting to extort Nike, Avenatti is set to be sentenced Dec. 5 by U.S. District Judge James V. Selna of defrauding five clients out of what prosecutors say is $12.5 million. dollars. Prosecutors are asking for 17.5 years.

Read Judge Broadbelt’s full costs order from November 16 here.

