The race intensifies to lead a mighty army through tension in Pakistan





(Bloomberg) – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s army chief, is set to retire on Nov. 29, clearing the way for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to appoint a new commander to lead the influential army at a politically tense time for the South Asian Country.

Bloomberg’s Most Read

The appointment – expected by Friday – has been at the heart of tensions between Sharif and former prime minister Imran Khan who was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote. Khan said a new army chief should only be appointed after the country holds a snap election – which he is confident will win after sweeping several local polls.

Khan himself has publicly clashed with the military, which has ruled the country for about half of its history and retains outsized influence over elected governments. He blamed Sharif for conspiring with the United States to overthrow him while accusing the military of not doing enough to save his government. He also alleged that the prime minister, his interior minister and a senior general were behind a shooting at one of his rallies earlier this month which injured him in the leg.

Former cricket stars trying to control military promotions when he was prime minister have been the source of Pakistan’s current political tensions. Late last year, Khan publicly opposed Bajwa’s choice to lead the nations spy agency, expressing support for one of his own allies keeping him in the role. The army chief was successful, but the incident sowed the seeds for Khans’ ousting in a parliamentary vote of no confidence some six months later.

The Pakistani army will do everything to maintain its preeminence in the hierarchy of power, said Ashok Behuria, a senior researcher at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis in New Delhi. The recent dissonance between the army and Imran Khan should not be interpreted as a clash between the army and the civilian branch, but rather as a personal discord between Imran and the army.

The story continues

Here are the main candidates for the position:

Lieutenant General Asim Munir

The general of the Frontier Force Regiment headed the country’s elite spy agencies, Inter-Services Intelligence, which focuses on security and military intelligence. He served under the direct command of the Bajwa in the often troubled northern regions bordering Afghanistan, China and India.

Khan had removed Munir as head of the ISI within eight months of his appointment and replaced him with an officer considered close to him. Reports suggest Munirs’ appointment would be a setback for the former prime minister.

He is currently stationed at Army Headquarters as a Quartermaster General, overseeing the supply of all military units. Munir can only get the top job if Sharif chooses him before he retires on Nov. 27. Army generals in Pakistan retire at 64. However, this does not apply to the head of the army.

The Pakistan Army’s media wing declined to share the ages of senior officers.

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

The three-star general is the longest serving officer in the army after Bajwa. As director general of military operations, he oversaw strikes against Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and other militant groups in North Waziristan province, near the Afghan border.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid

The most talked about army commander on the list is believed to be a Khan loyalist. He was head of the ISI when the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan. He was pictured sipping tea at Kabul’s iconic Serena Hotel as key leaders of militant groups debated who would lead the nation. The photograph was seen as a sign that the powerful spy agency had a key role to play in the process.

The Baloch Regiment officer was seen as instrumental in Khans rise and later the reason Khan clashed with Bajwa.

Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas

Abbas currently holds the second most senior post in the army – chief of the general staff, overseeing the operational and intelligence activities of the army.

He served in the 10th Corps which protects the Line of Control – the de facto border that divides the Himalayan region of Kashmir with neighboring and rival India.

Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood

The infantry officer commanded forces in a deadly offensive against militants in northwest Pakistan and headed an ISI department that looks at foreign policy and related security issues. Mehmood is currently the president of National Defense University, Pakistan’s highest military educational institution.

–With help from Sudhi Ranjan Sen.

(Updates with Defense Minister indicating likely announcement by Friday)

Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read

2022 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/video/race-heats-lead-powerful-army-111208280.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos