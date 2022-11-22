‘Make in India’, ‘Vocal for Local’ creating job opportunities, self-employment :PM Modi





New Delhi [India](YEARS): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed 71,056 appointment letters to new Rozgar Mela recruits via video conference and said it showed the government’s commitment to providing government jobs to young people. The Prime Minister on the occasion while mentioning that the Mela was held in Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman Islands, Gujarat, UP and Maharashtra, pointed out that the initiative to providing employment opportunities for young people will continue uninterrupted and will help the nation. Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said programs such as “Make in India” or “Vocal for Local” are creating employment and self-employment opportunities in the country. In his speech, the Prime Minister mentioned the Production Link Initiative (PLI) program as a great source of new employment opportunities. “Under the PLI program alone, it is expected to create 60 lakh new job opportunities. Be it Make in India or Vocal for Local, all these programs are creating new employment and self-employment opportunities in the country. This means that government and non-government job opportunities are constantly increasing,” Prime Minister Modi said. The Prime Minister reiterated the determination to make India a developed nation in the Amrit Kaal and said the new recruits will be the ‘saarthi’ of the country during this period. “You get this new responsibility at a particular time. The country entered Amrit Kaal. We the citizens have resolved to make India a developed nation in this time span. To achieve this resolution, you are going to be the ‘saarthi’ of the country,” he said. “In front of the rest of the people of the country, all of you who are going to take on this new responsibility, are in a way appointed as the representative of the central government,” added the Prime Minister. He also urged new recruits to work on capacity building to increase efficiency in government. I urge them all to work on capacity building to increase efficiency in government. Today, more than 71,000 young people receive meeting letters in 45 cities. It will bring happiness to the homes of thousands of families,” he said. Prime Minister Modi said the Make in India or Vocal for Local programs are creating new employment opportunities for young people. Whether Make in India or Vocal4Local, each program creates new employment opportunities for young people. These opportunities reach our Yuva in all parts of India. Young people benefit from the opening of the space sector to private actors. A few days ago, India witnessed the successful launch of a space rocket by the private sector,” he said. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module – online orientation course for all new Rozgar Mela appointees via video conference. The Rozgar Mela is a step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s commitment to give the highest priority to job creation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in the creation of additional jobs and provide young people with meaningful opportunities for their empowerment and direct participation in national development, the PMO said. Earlier in October, nomination letters were given to 75,000 newly inducted people under Rozgar Mela. statement said. In addition to the categories of positions filled earlier, positions of teachers, lecturers, nurses, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers and other technical and paramedical positions are also filled. A significant number of positions are currently being filled by the Home Office in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). (ANI)

