China’s strict zero COVID policy is spurring a huge spike in people seeking to leave the communist nation

BEIJING — Following the re-election last month of Xi Jinping as leader of the Chinese Communist Party, online searches for ways to leave China have exploded. On WeChat alone, more than 60 million people searched for information about leaving the country. A week later, with the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, the number rose to 80 million within a day.
China’s zero COVID policy is believed to be Xi’s brainchild. To make matters worse, the man responsible for handling Shanghai’s disastrous lockdown earlier this year, Li Qiang, has been nominated to be China’s next prime minister. However, criticism of the country’s zero COVID policy continues to mount.
“I’ve never been very interested in politics, but since the pandemic started, so many outrageous things have happened. The COVID madness is everywhere. I feel like my eyes have been opened, and I can not stand it anymore.” said Wang, a woman from Shanghai.
Wang, not using his real name, told Fox News Digital that his options were limited. “I want to resist, but I don’t know how. The only thing I do is refuse to take a test once in a while. I just want to go and live a normal life.”
Additionally, with news that Beijing is facing new, more serious outbreaks of COVID-19, the likelihood of people looking for ways to cope is only likely to increase.
Online, people continued to show their anger, demanding that state-controlled media report the truth about how the lockdown policy has torn people’s lives apart. Additionally, several cities have apologized for their handling of city closures or promised to take better care of residents in the future.
A man in his 20s, who went by the name Mou, said he also wanted out. “Not too long ago my colleague’s grandfather died at the age of 98. He had wished to be cremated, but the funeral home refused the family because the deceased did not have a test COVID valid for 48 hours Can you believe All these COVID policies seem to make people forget how to be human.
The interest in getting out of the communist nation led to a new term known as “runology”. The word is a Chinese character set and first went viral at the start of Shanghai’s lockdown in early April.
Chinese netizens used the term to prevent censors from blocking posts about emigration. Although it started with the word run, it later developed into runology, the “study” of how to run from China. In addition to numerous pages on how to leave China, agents offering long-term visas have been popping up all over the Internet.
However, despite the increased interest in emigration, few people can leave the country. In 2019, the state-run CGTN reported that about a tenth of China’s 1.4 billion people held valid passports. Since last year, China’s National Immigration Administration has stopped issuing new passports, exit visas and police permits to leave the country for “non-essential travel” to curb the spread of COVID-19. through international travel. Only people with essential reasons to travel abroad can apply.
Many believe that the Chinese government is using COVID-19 as an excuse to restrict the outbound mobility of its citizens. Quarantine in a state-designated facility is mandatory when returning to China, which is claimed as a way to prevent the spread of those coming from overseas. Instead, these limitations on physical mobility are part of a broader trend of restricting Western influence, from banning foreign textbooks, movies and pop culture to decreasing the number of hours devoted to learning foreign languages.
According to Reuters, schools, restaurants and some residential areas in Beijing were closed on Monday as cases in the capital and across the country continued to rise.
Reuters contributed to this report.
