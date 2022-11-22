Magistrate’s Court summons Imran Khan today





In accordance with the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a Magistrates’ Court in Islamabad has served notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan for today in connection with the case against him in the Toshakhana dismissal.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal will hear the reference filed against Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, the ECP submitted a copy of the court referral requesting the initiation of criminal charges against the former prime minister. In the reference, Waqas District Election Commissioner Ahmed Malik said that Imran Khan had provided the required documents of his assets and liabilities for the years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 within the stipulated time. He recalled that a referral on this subject had been sent to the ECP by the President of the National Assembly. He said Imran “deliberately concealed” his assets during the years 2018 and 2019 when he was prime minister. the Toshakhana Register of Gifts through the Cabinet Secretariat. “From the reading of the file, it reveals that for the year 2018-2019, the gift items were procured upon payment of Rs 21,564,600 of the Toshakhana on the basis of assessed value. The total value of the gift items was Rs 107,943,000.”

He said the gifts and their sale were not included in Imran’s statement of assets and liabilities submitted to the PCE, and no further explanation of the sale of the gifts was provided. Further, the District Election Commissioner noted, Imran had failed to add cash and bank account details of the sale proceeds in the relevant sections of Form B. “The commission found that the respondent [PTI chief] had submitted false and incorrect statements and misrepresentations regarding his statements of assets submitted before ECP. He added that while deciding on Imran’s disqualification, he ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against the former prime minister under Articles 137 (submission of a statement of assets and liabilities), 167 (practice bribery) and 173 (making or publishing a false statement or statement) of the Elections Act 2017. Malik then prayed that Imran be sentenced and if convicted he would be imprisoned for at least three years with a fine.

