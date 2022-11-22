Imran Khan and high morality | By Tariq Aqil





Imran Khan and high morality

There has been a belief in Pakistan that any ruler of Pakistan needs three entities on his side to function effectively and these are Allah, America and the military or for short called the Three As among these, the previous government led by Imran Khan was ousted because they had lost the trust of the military and America and whether Allah is still on their side remains to be determined despite all the religious rhetoric used by the former Prime Minister.

After the allegations of an American conspiracy and the collaboration of their local partners, both the United States government and the White House spokesperson vehemently dismissed all of Imran Khan’s claims and allegations as fabricated and absolutely false.

At home, the National Security Committee, ISI and ISPR have also strenuously denied seeing any evidence of a foreign plot to overthrow the PTI government. For the first time in our history, DG ISI and DG ISPR held a joint press conference to reject all false claims by the PTI leadership and to protect their institutions from the insidious allegations of the PTI President.

After his ouster from power, Imran Khan continued to attack not only his political rivals but also his former mentors and supporters from the powerful military establishment.

At this point, it seems that the conflict is not between the PTI and the PDM, but the struggle is with the establishment and Imran Khan is determined to discredit and slander his former accomplices.

Imran Khan also claimed he was honored by Donald Trump, showing a fondness for Islam-phobic Donald Trump while not trying to get in touch with Joe Biden.

The plot thickened when the master of U Turns Imran Khan, in his interview with the Financial Times, took another somersault on the regime change narrative and felt he wanted good relations with the United States. United and that the so-called conspiracy was over and behind me so very conveniently. denying his own account of regime change.

It remains to be seen how the United States will react to this new overture from Mr. Khan. All international relations and friendships are firmly based on trust and mutual interests and it is very unlikely that the US government or any other country like Saudi Arabia will ever trust Imran Khan, especially after the sordid incident of the sale of the watch donated by the Saudi Crown Prince. Mohammed bin Salman.

During the interview, Mr Khan borrowed a page from Ayub Khan’s book Friends not masters and accused the United States of being Pakistan’s masters and not friends.

In his enthusiasm to promote his political views and expand his vote bank, it appears that Mr. Khan has not only deliberately denied the truth, but has also damaged beyond repair his relationship with powerful forces both internationally than national.

The truth is bitter but beggars can’t choose, so a country that is up to its neck in debt and dependent on the IMF and other foreign donors to survive cannot think of being on equal footing with rich countries and superpowers of the world.

The long march of the PTI has already left four dead: a poor party worker Hassan Ali, a policeman, the journalist SadafNadeem and a motorcyclist and their lives have been extinguished for a political cause of the PTI and yet the life of Imran Khans has been attracted media attention.

This shows us the reality that money and political power mean inequality and this is true for ordinary people and nations.

Mr Khan had four years in power and he failed to reduce the national debt, root out corruption, bring back looted wealth, punish the elite classes, reduce poverty and provide housing cheap.

In fact, his use of the religious card and cheap slogans like praising the Taliban and believing that the Taliban have broken the shackles of slavery may have made him more popular with religious factions in Pakistan, but it has definitively placed the country in international isolationism.

After the departure of the PTI government, Pakistan was removed from the UK list of high risk countries, Pakistan’s proposal at the COP27 conference to put loss and damage on the agenda is a feather in our hat and above all the country was eventually removed from the FATF gray list.

Any leader in Pakistan who uses the religion card with impunity and praises religious fanatics and shows sympathy for militant groups operating in Pakistan simply cannot hope to earn respect in the eyes of the global community.

The current PDM government has delivered nothing in governance or economics and voters will decide their fate in the next elections when Imran Khan will once again be the biggest challenge with or without the help of his former mentors .

The author is a history teacher, based in Islamabad.

