Erdogan announces ground operation in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) talks with National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (L) aboard the presidential plane. – Copyright AFP ATTA KENARE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he was considering going beyond airstrikes and launching a ground operation in Syria following a deadly rocket strike on a Turkish border town.

Erdogan also renewed warnings that those who attack Turkey will pay dearly, a day after Ankara forces launched airstrikes on bases of outlawed Kurdish groups in northern Syria and Iraq.

“There is no doubt that this operation is limited to a single air operation,” Erdogan told reporters on his return to Turkey from Qatar where he attended the opening of the FIFA World Cup.

“The competent authorities, our defense ministry and our chief of staff will together decide on the level of force that should be used by our ground forces,” Erdogan said.

“We have already warned that we will make those who violate our territory pay,” he added.

Erdogan spoke after a rocket strike from Syrian territory killed at least three people, including a child, in a Turkish border town.

The strike came a day after Turkey carried out air raids on the bases of Kurdish militant groups in northern Syria and Iraq which it said were being used to launch ‘terrorist’ attacks on the ground. Turkish.

Nighttime raids mainly targeting positions held by Syrian Kurdish forces in northern and northeastern Syria have killed at least 31 people, according to UK-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. man (SOHR).

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), among those attacked, said Turkey launched new airstrikes on Monday.

The Turkish raids, dubbed Operation Claw-Sword, came a week after an explosion in central Istanbul killed six people and injured 81.

– ’70 planes and drones’ –

Turkey blamed the attack on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The blast, the deadliest in five years, brought back bitter memories of a nationwide wave of attacks between 2015 and 2017.

The PKK has been waging a bloody insurgency there for decades and is designated a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies.

But he denied any involvement in the Istanbul explosion.

Strikes also targeted PKK bases in the mountainous northern regions of Kandil, Asos and Hakurk, and Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) bases in Ayn al-Arab (known as Kobane in Kurdish). ), Tal Rifaat, Jazira and Derik regions in Syria, Ankara’s defense ministry said.

Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist group affiliated with the PKK.

Erdogan said consultations were underway on the strength of Ankara’s military response and added that the weekend strikes were carried out by “70 aircraft and drones” which “penetrated 140 kilometers (87 miles) in northern Iraq and 20 kilometers in northern Syria”.

An SDF spokesman told AFP that Turkish planes launched new strikes near Kobani on Monday, a claim confirmed by SOHR. A strike hit a position of regime forces, according to the SDF.

Since the morning rocket attack, there has been an exchange of artillery fire between Turkish forces backed by Syrian proxies and the SDF, according to an AFP correspondent.

Erdogan also revealed that he had “no discussions with (US President Joe) Biden or (Russian President Vladimir) Putin about the operation”.

Turkey’s latest military push could create problems for its complex relations with its Western allies – particularly the United States, which has relied primarily on Syrian Kurdish militia forces in its fight against IS jihadists .

Turkey has often accused Washington of supplying weapons to Kurdish forces.

Russia, for its part, supports pro-Damascus militias in the region.